ICC has no plans to force franchises to release overseas players for national duties, neutral umpires to be reintroduced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay said the global cricket governing body has no plans to make it mandatory for the franchise to release overseas players for national duty.

"T20 competitions are domestic competitions. Movement of players is an issue for the members, not an ICC issue," Barclay told reporters in Dhaka.

"We don't have an arrangement with the players. I would just leave that for the member boards to answer," he added.

Mustafizur Rahman, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is not part of the Bangladesh squad, which is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home.

In a similar incident, South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar was not pleased with players opting IPL over the Test series against Bangladesh, which the former won 2-0.

“I don’t know if those guys are going to be selected again; that’s out of my hands,” Elgar had then said.

Similarly Australia had barred players from making themselves available for their respective franchise until their series against Pakistan was not over.

Neutral umpires

Barclay also confirmed that ICC are planning to re-introduce neutral umpires for the upcoming international fixtures.

"There were some benefits (of Covid) for cricket. One of them was the chance to use umpires at home. It has given home umpires some exposure to international cricket.

"I think that's good. It spread the base a little bit wider. But, we are at the other side of Covid. So we are reintroducing neutral umpire arrangement... You will see neutral umpires back up and running again," he said.

Umpires from host countries have been used since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the umpiring standard during Bangladesh's recent tour to South Africa faced flak as the visitors alleged the official of being biased.

South African umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock were used in the series, which witnessed Bangladesh being on the wrong end on most occasion during close calls.

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was not part of the series, had then criticised the umpires on social media.

The country cricket board (BCB) has partially restored neutral umpiring in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. England's Richard Kettleborough and West Indies' Joel Wilson alongside local umpire Sharfuddoula have been appointed for the two-match series.

