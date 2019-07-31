ICC makes image gaffe on Twitter, gets hilariously trolled by Bangladesh Cricket Board

cricket

When the International Cricket Council (ICC) opted to wish former South African speedster Andrew Hall on his 44th birthday they wouldn’t have thought of being trolled on social media. But that is exactly what happened as ICC made the blunder of wishing Hall by posting the image of another South African pacer. ICC made the gaffe as it posted the image of Charl Langeveldt instead of Hall and went ahead with the wish for him.

The twitterati were quick to catch the mistake as they reminded ICC of the identity of the pacer in the image posted. However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were also proactive in spotting the image as it trolled the ICC for the gaffe. ICC subsequently deleted the post but the damage was done. Here is a screenshot what ICC had posted before deleting it:-

Incidentally, Charl Langeveldt is the new bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team and BCB were quick to remind ICC of that. This is what the BCB had posted- ‘That’s our Bowling Coach Charl Langeveldt ?? Happy Birthday to Andrew Hall!’

That's our Bowling Coach Charl Langeveldt 😝 Happy Birthday to Andrew Hall! pic.twitter.com/4on85rkhgS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 31, 2019

Hall turned 44 on Wednesday and played for South Africa 111 times in One Day Internationals. He took 143 wickets and even scored over 1600 runs for his country.

Bangladesh cricket board had recently hired former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as a spin bowling consultant and Langeveldt as the new pace bowling coach.

