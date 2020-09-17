ICC ODI Rankings: Bairstow enters top 10, Woakes rises to career-best 4th spot among bowlers

cricket

The ICC ODI rankings have seen a lot of movement after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series between England and Australia, which saw the Aussies clinch the series with a great chase in the decider. Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell slammed match-winning centuries and have moved up in the rankings.

But it the English players, who have made their moves in the top of the rankings.

Bairstow topped the series aggregate with 196 runs after his 126-ball 112 in the final match to make a return to the top 10. The previous best for the 30-year-old Yorkshire player was ninth position in October 2018. He is now within 23 points of his career-best rating points of 777.

Maxwell and Carey, who were involved in a 212-run fifth-wicket stand that helped Australia complete a thrilling three-wicket victory and take the series 2-1, are next to each other in the rankings table led by the India pair of captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma.

Maxwell has gained five places to take joint 26th position along with Paul Stirling of Ireland after scoring 186 runs in the series, while Carey comes in next after his total of 152 runs elevated him 11 places to a career-best 28th position.

Others to move up in the list include Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (up 20 places to a career-best 63rd) and Sam Billings of England, who scored 118 in the first match to finish with 183 runs in the series, only behind Bairstow and Maxwell, making it to the top 100 for the first time.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is a major gainer in the rankings for bowlers, advancing three places to a career-best fourth position after finishing with six wickets in the series. Woakes is now second in the list of all-rounders after also notching 89 runs in the series. His compatriot Ben Stokes is among those he has overtaken to reach within 20 points of Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has returned to the top 10 for the first time in nearly two years, his player of the match performance of 3/34 in the first match the highlight of a four-wicket tally. He has moved up from 15th to eighth position.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has gained 18 slots to reach a career-best 10th place after finishing with seven wickets in the series including a player of the match effort of 3/34 in the second match.

Five-time World champions Australia collected 20 points from their first series of the Super League, introduced to add context to bilateral ODI series. The top seven teams from the Super League and hosts India book direct spots for the 2023 World Cup.

England lead the points table with 30 points but are the only team to have played two series, winning 2-1 at home against Ireland early on in the championship.

