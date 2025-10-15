ICC punishes Indian women's team for breaking the rule; troubles mount as captain pleads guilty: 'Sanction imposed'

The ICC pulled up the Indian women's cricket team for maintaining a slow over rate during their 2023 World Cup match against Australia on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur's India were behind in their over rate, for which the team has been fined five per cent of its overall match fee. India lost the match, failing to defend 330 after the Aussies, led by Alyssa Healy's whirlwind century, knocked off the target with an over to spare. The defeat was India's second in a row, having lost to South Africa two days prior. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, center, leaves the field after their loss in against Australia(AP)

"India have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup league match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Michell Periera of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacquline Williams levelled the charge."

India's campaign thus far

India, with two wins and two losses, has slipped to fourth on the points table, with the Aussies leading the pack, having secured 7 points. India began their campaign on an emphatic note, registering comfortable victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan – by 59 and 88 runs respectively – before South Africa and Australia crashed their party. The loss against Australia, in particular, will sting as the batting came together well – Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored half-centuries – but was dwarfed by Healy's magnificent 142 and crucial 40s from Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.