ICC to host India's warm-up in Dubai before Champions Trophy; 'no concern' with stadium preparations in Pakistan: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 09, 2025 03:54 PM IST

India will take part in a warm-up match in Dubai to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

India are expected to play a practice match in Dubai ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, which will take place at the same venue, according to a report from India Today. The ICC is currently working on finalizing practice facilities across the four venues in Pakistan and organizing the warm-up schedule for the eight teams participating in the prestigious tournament.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match(PTI)
India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match(PTI)

India will be playing all of their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, including the semi-final and the final, should they qualify.

The ICC is also closely monitoring the renovation work of three key stadiums in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi – which will host ICC matches for the first time in over two decades. According to the report, no major concerns have been raised by the ICC delegation regarding the renovation process.

While there were reports suggesting delays, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have already dismissed these claims, asserting that the work was progressing as planned and would be completed before the final deadline.

The PCB had initially allocated 17 billion rupees for upgrading these venues in preparation for the Champions Trophy, marking the first major cricket tournament in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup.

"The renovation work is on track and the stadiums will be ready before the deadline," the PCB clarified in response to concerns about the timing of the renovations. The revised deadline for the completion of the work is set for January 25, after an initial target of December 31.

Despite the reassurances, there were reports that the ICC had considered moving all Champions Trophy matches out of Pakistan and hosting the tournament entirely in Dubai. However, this contingency plan, while common for major events, was not activated.

Tri-series in Pakistan

The PCB has already demonstrated confidence in the readiness of the venues by moving four matches of a tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa from Multan to Lahore and Karachi, scheduled for the second week of February.

The responsibility for venue readiness, including pitch preparation, lies with the host associations, although the ICC pitch manager is available to oversee the process if necessary. Teams are expected to arrive in Pakistan well ahead of the tournament's start, with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand set for February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

