ICC World Cup 2019: Jason Holder points out the mistake that led to West Indies’ defeat against Australia

West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Friday blamed Nathan Coulter’s Nile dropped catch as the one mistake that cost his side the match.The all-rounder scored 92 runs in 60 balls to set up a competitive target of 289 to Windies. In reply, West Indies could only muster 273/9 in 50 overs and lost the game by 15 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Holder said: “We dropped Coulter-Nile when he was about 60-odd and he got about another 30 runs. That was one pivotal moment but obviously the batting.”

He further blamed the batsmen for not taking the responsibility of chasing down the target. “If we came here at the start of the day and limited Australia to 280, we’d have taken that. The batters need to take the responsibility and knock it off.”

He added: “It’s still early days. We have to be more consistent. When we have teams down, we have to keep them down.”

Speaking on his innings, Coulter-Nile, who was named the man of the match, said: “I didn’t think I’d get that much [92] but happy to. I got a bit of a spray for getting out when Smithy was on 80 in one of the practice games so I thought I’d just try to stick around for a bit. Luck went my way. A couple fell short, I got dropped, but that’s the way cricket goes.”

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 23:50 IST