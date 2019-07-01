ICC World Cup 2019: Orange jersey ended India’s winning streak, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti feels it is the change in jersey of the Indian team which ended their winning streak in the ongoing World Cup.

The Indian team had sported a new ‘away jersey’ -- which has splattering of orange on the shoulders and the back -- in their Sunday encounter against England which they lost by 31 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

“Call me superstitious but I’d say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the ICC World Cup 2019,” tweeted Mufti.

Call me superstitious but I’d say it’s the jersey that ended India’s winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 30, 2019

Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane, for a change both countries are on the same page. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 30, 2019

In what was a must-win game for England, Eoin Morgan’s men came out with a complete performance as they first posted a mammoth target of 338 for India and then restricted them to 306/5 in their full quota of 50 overs.

Mufti, however, went on to state that her tweet about India’s orange jersey was more in good humour.

My tweet about India’s performance (all in good humour) got more traction than a BJP leader asking Hindus to gangrape Muslim women. Are such appalling statements intentionally being brushed under the rug? An innocuous tweet evokes strong reactions but why no outrage against this https://t.co/lYrjAjPCb9 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 1, 2019

Omar Abdullah, Mufti’s predecessor, though questioned India’s “listless performance” which led to their first loss in the ongoing tournament.

“Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semi-finals was at stake here rather than England’s and Pakistan’s?” Abdullah tweeted.

With 11 points from seven games, India are currently placed at the second spot. They need to win one of their remaining two matches against Bangladesh (Tuesday) and Sri Lanka (Saturday) to confirm their berth in the semifinals.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:47 IST