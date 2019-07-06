ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Australia: Mitchell Starc equals Glenn McGrath’s massive record

Mitchell Starc equalled Glenn McGrath’s record of most wickets at a World Cup tournament, set at the 2007 event in the Caribbean, when he moved to 26 wickets in this edition with a return of 2-59 during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between Australia and South Africa in Manchester on Saturday. Starc took the wickets of JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius to achieve the massive feat and with Australia booking their spot in the semifinals, it can be expected that the left-arm pacer will have no problems in breaking the record in his next encounter.

Faf du Plessis struck South Africa’s first century of the Cricket World Cup to lift his side to an imposing 325 for six.

Eliminated South Africa won the toss on a good batting wicket and took advantage of the conditions to set a challenging target for an Australian side seeking victory to finish top of the round-robin table and set up a semi-final with New Zealand.

Opener Quinton de Kock (52) gave his side a solid start before he became one of two wickets for spinner Nathan Lyon (2-53), but the platform was laid for Du Plessis (100 from 94 balls) and the impressive Rassie van der Dussen (95 from 97 balls).

The pair put on 151 for the third wicket at a run-a-ball, with Van der Dussen making his highest one-day international score before he was caught on the boundary attempting a six off the final ball of the innings to get to his century.

