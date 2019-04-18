ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka name 15-member squad

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad that will take part in the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to take place in UK, stating May 30.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhanajaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

