Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka name 15-member squad

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad that will take part in the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to take place in UK, stating May 30.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2019 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka,World Cup,World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne.(AFP)

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad that will take part in the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to take place in UK, stating May 30.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhanajaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

((More to follow))

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:30 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics