ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka predicted XI against West Indies - Tactical call expected

Sri Lanka’s chances at a semi-final berth took a massive hit with their loss to South Africa. They now have to win their match against West Indies and then hope other results go in their favour. The team wears a beleaguered look but captain Dimuth Karunaratne will have to rally his side to put in one more inspired performance. Fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who picked up for wickets in the previous game, will once again be the key figure going forward into the contest. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Here is Sri Lanka’s predicted XI for the match against West Indies:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c): The captain Dimuth Karunaratne has looked good all tournament without playing a match-winning innings. This could be the match where the skipper finally has his say on the sequence of events.

Kusal Perera (wk): Kusal Perera, too, has not been the best figure with the bat for the side, but has, at different times, looked very promising. Against West Indies, he can play a decisive innings.

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando was given a chance against England, and his counter-attacking innings of 49 runs in 39 balls, will reignite selectors’ faith in the batsman. However, he has to now kick on and put out a match-defining performance.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has not enjoyed a great tournament so far, with the bat. But like the rest of the Sri Lanka batting order, he has shown good signs and the side would want him to translate the form into something substantial for the side.

Angelo Mathews: Angelo Mathews, who scored an unbeaten 85 against England, showed signs of getting back into some kind of and he need to stand up and be counted in the match against West Indies.

Lahiru Thirimanne: Jeevan Mendis has not had an entirely memorable tournament, which could prompt the selectors to go back to Lahiru Thirimanne as a specialist batsman.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva was the key figure for Sri Lanka after Lasith Malinga during England’s chase in the previous match, and against West Indies, his bowling will also hold the key.

Thisara Perera: Much was expected of Thisara Perera, but the big all-rounder has only flattered to deceived, both with the bat and ball. However, he is a match-winner and Sri Lanka would not want to bench him in such a match. Perera.

Isuru Udana: Isuru Udana has been the find of the tournament for Sri Lanka. The left-armer has contributed with wickets and has also been the side’s best fielder.

Lasith Malinga: Lasith Malinga was expected to lead Sri Lanka’s bowling attack at the World Cup and he has, effectively, done so.

Suranga Lakmal: Nuwan Pradeep’s fitness could be a concern and hence, the experience of Suranga Lakmal can come in handy.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 10:36 IST