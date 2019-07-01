ICC World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Top five player battles - Chris Gayle faces Lasith Malinga

Out of the reckoning for a semi-final spot in ICC World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies to finish the tournament on a high on Monday. Sri Lanka’s 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a painful defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semi-finals chances and on Sunday, England’s victory against India ended all of Sri Lanka’s hopes.

Here are top five player battles that can define the contest:

Chris Gayle vs Lasith Malinga

The biggest battle on the cards will be between Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga. The bowler has been in tremendous wicket-taking form in the tournament, and he would look to topple Windies top order with the new ball. The dismissal of Chris Gayle early on will put West Indies under pressure and would increase chances of another Windies collapse. Malinga has dismissed Gayle only once in his ODI career before, and he would hope to get him for the second time.

Kemar Roach vs Kusal Mendis

Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowler for Windies against India and he would be the key player for Windies.Sri Lanka players struggle against extra pace and bounce, and Kemar Roach can vary his speed. Kusal Mendis, who is not enjoying a good tournament so far at the moment, will be eager to turn things around and face off Roach threat tactically. He forms the core of Sri Lanka’s middle order and Roach will target him with every ball.

Jason Holder vs Avishka Fernando

West Indies captain Jason Holder will be under pressure when he gets the ball against Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando has been brilliant for Sri Lanka with the bat in the two games he has played, and he will be eager to target the skipper. Holder has struggled to get wickets, and Fernando, who enjoys batting against fast bowlers, will hope to get away with runs in his overs.

Isuru Udana vs Shimron Hetmyer

Isuru Udana has been the pick of Sri Lanka’s bowler and Shimron Hetmyer will face a stiff challenge when he faces the left-armer.The angle created by Udana to a left-handed batsman will be a critical factor that will make this contest interesting between the two players. Hetmyer has been off to starts in this tournament but has failed to convert it big, playing some silly shots. On his day, he can be a dangerous opponent.

Suranga Lakmal vs Shai Hope

Suranga Lakmal is having a poor tournament as he still is searching for his first wicket in the tournament. With Nuwan Pradeep ruled out due to chickenpox, Lakmal is likely to play for Sri Lanka and he will be hopeful of getting West Indies’ best batsman, which is Shai Hope. The batsman has not been able to score too many runs in the tournament, but seems to be the only batsman who does not get carried away and play risky shots. In Hope, lies Windies hope.

