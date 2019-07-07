ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson and class of 2008 - Similarities between U-19 and 2019 semi-finals will blow your mind

A rampant Indian side comprehensively beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Leeds while Australia were taken down by South Africa. These results meant that Kohli and team became the number 1 side after the league stage and hence, will now take in Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the semi-finals at Manchester. New Zealand are in the World Cup semis for the 8th time while India will feature in their 7th World Cup semi-final.

There is, however, an interesting subplot to this game. Both Kohli and Williamson were captains of their respective sides during the Under-19 World Cup back in 2008 when they clashed in the semi-final.

Also, present in the teams were Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult and Tim Southee. India went on to win the match by 3 wickets. Captain Kohli put in an all-round performance as he even picked up the wicket of Kane Williamson.

The two leaders have come a long way since that match and are now the captains of their national teams in a World Cup. They are also the best batsmen of their respective sides and walk out to bat at the number 3 position.

“The opposition has never mattered. We don’t focus on what the opposition brings to the table. If we don’t play well anyone can beat us and if we play well we can beat anyone. The focus has to be within and we are confident of our skill sets. We just want to go out there in the semifinal and express our skills and strengths as a team. So regardless of who we will play, we want to play good cricket and get the result our way,” Kohli said after the win against Sri Lanka.

