ICC World Cup 2019: Well begun, almost done at this World Cup

For all the talk of how laid back Rohit Sharma is, there is a steely sense of responsibility hidden behind that languid body language. Mumbai Indians can vouch for that. So can India. At the biggest cricket event of them all, Sharma has turned up in full battle gear. Against a feisty Pakistan bowling attack, Sharma was calm personified, and devastating with the bat—his century came off 85 balls, the third quickest in his career. He brought out the big pull, the flashing piroutte that sends the ball in a towering arc that hapless bowlers and fielders can only stare at in defeat. He cut a six over point—simply because he can.

Then there are other days when he chooses to be cautious, preferring brain to heart, like against South Africa, where his tenacity took him to a 100 off 128 balls. Either way, it was his triple digit scores at the top of the order that set the stage for India’s wins, and the tone of India’s batting at this World Cup.

Sharma, the injured Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have together scored 621 out of India’s 890 runs so far, which works out to almost 77% of the total runs. While almost half of Sharma’s runs have come in sixes and fours, Kohli has relied more on his ground shots and running between the wickets—scoring nearly two thirds of his runs from singles and twos. On the big starts made by the openers, Kohli has added his consolidating touch.

TOP SHAPE

So solid has been India’s top order that the middle order is yet to face a real test; in their wins against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, India lost four, five and five wickets respectively. Sharma, Kohli and Dhawan together have faced 624 deliveries so far. KL Rahul (at No 4), Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav have together faced 261 balls.

The dominance of the top-order batsmen is not just an India phenomenon; most teams that have done well so far in this World Cup have done it on the back of the success of their first four batsmen.

Ten out of the highest 12 partnerships involve the top four batsmen. And the highest—an unbeaten 189 for the fifth wicket in Bangladesh’s impressive win over West Indies — came with Shakib Al Hasan batting at No 3.

Seven out of the top 11 scorers in the World Cup are openers; the rest either bat one down or come in at the fall of the second wicket. The seven include Joe Root, who opened against West Indies and finished with an unbeaten 100.

For Australia, openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, and Steve Smith at one down, have scored 867 runs so far—more than half of Australia’s total of 1454 runs.

While Usman Khawaja’s form in the middle of the order has been of some concern, the consistency of Finch, Warner and Smith has papered over middle order woes. Finch is the top run-getter among openers at the moment, followed by Sharma and Warner. Shakib Al Hassan, who has scored back-to-back centuries and tops that list, has batted at No 3 in this World Cup.

Of the 8 centurions, and 11 centuries—till Monday—only England’s Joss Buttler batted lower than No 4, at No 6.

Talking of centuries, England is best represented on that list—Joe Root has scored two, one in a losing cause coming in at No 3, and one as makeshift opener. Opener Jason Roy’s 153 is tied as the highest individual score with Finch’s.

England’s top three have been as potent as India’s, and have showed a similar tenor; Roy likes to go for the big shots, and Root comes in at the fall of the first wicket to consolidate. With 286 runs so far, Root has been England’s most successful batsman, at fourth overall.

The top four have also been especially effective when their team has batted first. Out of 19 completed matches till Monday, 10 were won by the team batting first. Take into consideration that three of the remaining 9 wins came against Afghanistan—Tuesday’s game against England not included—who are yet to get a grasp of the big stage, and you have a trend: The team batting first is more likely to put up a big score, with the top four contributing the bulk of those runs.

India have done it twice, Australia have done it thrice (against West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka), and England have posted 300-plus scores twice while batting first.

They won both times. Pakistan’s only win has come when they batted first and crossed 300, beating favourites England. Their target was largely set up by Babar Azam at No 3 and Mohammad Hafeez at No 4, building on a 82-run opening stand.

Though New Zealand have not really been tested so far, having played and won with ease against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan—their match against India was washed out—the bulk of their runs have come from Kane Williamson at No 3 and Ross Taylor at No 4.

New Zealand’s batting may meet its match in the next set of games. That might give a clearer idea on the front-runners for this World Cup.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 21:10 IST