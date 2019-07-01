ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies predicted XI against Sri Lanka - One change predicted

West Indies will look to finish on a high after being knocked out of the tournament. The Jason Holder-led side came into the tournament, tipped as a potential surprise package, especially after scoring 421 in a warm-up victory over New Zealand. They also started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets. But since then, things have gone from bad to worse for the Caribbeans. They have suffered five defeats. Though they have been impressive in parts, the side has failed to hold on to their nerves in tight games and ended up enduring heartbreaking losses.

Here is West Indies Predicted XI against Sri Lanka:

Also Read: Kohli, Rohit react on Dhoni-Jadhav’s lack of intent

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle has not been in his best form. But he can be a game changer on his day, and will continue.

Sunil Ambris: Sunil Ambris was pick of the batsmen for West Indies against India. It would be surprising if Evin Lewis returns in him.

Shai Hope (wk): Shai Hope’s weakness against fast bowling has been exposed in the tournament. Lasith Malinga will keep an eye.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran’s shot selection has been poor throughout the tournament. He would hope to improve before bowing out.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has been able to get starts in the tournament, but has failed to convert it to big totals.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly points out two major reasons behind India’s defeat to England

Jason Holder (c): Skipper Jason Holder will hope to provide much more impact on the field against Sri Lanka.

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite can chase down any target on his day.

Ashley Nurse: Fabian Allen did not bore any fruits against India as the spinner gave away 52 runs in 10 overs and was dismissed first ball. Ashley Nurse to return.

Kemar Roach: Kemar Roach was pick of the bowlers against India, picking three wickets. He will be the key figure.

Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon Cottrell has been a revelation of the tournament, and he will lead the bowling attack.

Oshane Thomas: Oshane Thomas started the tournament on a high, but has now has fizzled out. But will continue to be in playing XI.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 10:42 IST