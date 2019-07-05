ICC World Cup: KL Rahul gives a sneak peek into Team India preparations, Dhoni seen enjoying a cuppa - Watch

The Indian team is one happy bunch right now, quite contrasting to what the mood was in the camp around 2 years ago, when India were playing in the Champions Trophy at the same venue. The team had made it to the final even then, just like the way they have ensured themselves a semi-final spot in the ICC World Cup, but the buzz in the team is unmissable. In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, India opener KL Rahul talks about how Team India prepares for a match and there is a sneak peek of the dressing room as well where MS Dhoni can be seen enjoying a cuppa.

In the video KL Rahul talks about how the team generally goes through its fitness routine in the run up to a match under the watchful eyes of Shankar Basu. “First up we are given the timings for our warm-ups. It is up to the individual on what skills they want to focus on,” Rahul says in the video.

“Our dressing room is too messy so I can’t walk you though each person’s slot, but generally it is pretty clean on match days,” said Rahul in the video while shots played of a busy Indian dressing room.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their last round robin match and it is a big opportunity for Virat Kohli and the team management to seek answers to their middle order problems. Kedar Jadhav has failed to set the tournament alight but Rishabh Pant has impressed in his two outings so far. With MS Dhoni unable to score at a rapid pace, India has looked to Hardik Pandya for fireworks in the death overs. The all-rounder was doing his bit for the team but failed to deliver in matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and India struggled to maximise the death overs in those games. With a longish tail at the back end, India needs to identify stable middle-order hands in this match so that they do not depend heavily on the top order in the all important semi-final.

