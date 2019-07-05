ICC World Cup: Lasith Malinga reveals why Jasprit Bumrah can bowl yorkers at will

Jasprit Bumrah has quickly established himself as the premier fast-bowler in the world. His ability to bowl consistent yorkers and nagging lines has troubled the opposition batsmen. He is the current no.1 bowler in One-Day International cricket and has continued to justify the tag in the ongoing World Cup. Ahead of India’s last match of the group stage, Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga has heaped praise on the Indian pace spearhead.

Malinga has been instrumental in Bumrah’s rise in international cricket. When Burmah started out for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Malinga was the leading fast bowler in the world. Bumrah learned the tricks of the trade from the Sri Lankan and mastered Malinga’s ability to bowl lethal yorkers and the slower balls. Malinga talked about his experience of working with Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians’ setup.

“When I met ‘Boom’ for the first time in 2013, he was a young kid. He had pace, but the only thing lacking was accuracy. But he was always willing to learn and was extremely committed to the game. He soon realized that in T20s, only skilful players can survive. He learned everything quickly — be it the slower ball, in-swinger or out-swinger. He has that confidence and that’s why he is No. 1 now,” Malinga was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Malinga and Bumrah bowled the last two overs for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 IPL final where they won the match by just 1 run. Malinga went on to highlight that not having any pressure gives Bumrah the ability to bowl six yorkers in an over. But Malinga also stated an area that Bumrah needs to work on to become unstoppable.

“I don’t think he has any pressure. That’s why he can deliver six yorkers and one slow ball at ease. I hope in the next one year he improves on how to analyse a game. Then, nobody can beat him. Trust me on that,” Malinga further added.

Malinga and Bumrah will cross swords when India face Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley, Leeds in the second-last league match of the World Cup.

