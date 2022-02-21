Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

IDCA to organise cricket meet for deaf

Published on Feb 21, 2022 11:07 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday said it is organising the third one-day national zone cricket championship for players with hearing impairment from February 23-27.

The 50-over tournament, to be hosted by Madhyanchal Cricket Society of The Deaf in Madhya Pradesh, will witness the best deaf cricketing talent from across the country.

Good performances in the tournament will help the players to stake a national team claim for the Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy, to be held in Qatar.

The champion team will get a cash prize of 1 lakh while the runners-up will pocket 50,000.

The Man of the Series will get 5100, while the best bowler and best batter will pocket 2500 per match.

Sumit Jain, IDCA president, said, "Our hardworking players are positive about reserving a spot for the Deaf ICCT20 Champions Trophy. We wish all the teams and its participants all the very best."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
