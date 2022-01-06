'If Bhuvneshwar Kumar was born in South Africa..': Ex-India opener makes huge claim over India pacer's Test wicket-tally

Team India produced a fighting performance on Day 3 of the second Test in Johannesburg against South Africa, as the side set a 240-run target for the Proteas to win the game. South Africa did finish the day strongly at 118/2 but the Indian bowlers will be aiming to exploit the deteriorating pitch condition when they return to the field on Day 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian pace attack in the second innings – comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur – wasn't at its very best during the final session of the day and the absence of Mohammed Siraj, who pulled his hamstring during the first innings of the Test, seemed to make a significant impact. Towards the end of the day, former India opener Aakash Chopra made a huge claim over a particular Indian bowler who is not a part of the Test team at the moment, but was an integral all-format player until early 2018.

“If Bhuvneshwar Kumar was born in South Africa, he would’ve ended up with 250+ Test wickets,” Chopra tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar has represented India in 21 Tests so far, taking 63 wickets. However, injuries at regular intervals not only plagued his Test career but also impacted his limited-overs outings for the team. The 31-year-old made a return to the Indian team last year in the white-ball series against England, having last represented the side in August 2019.

Since Bhuvneshwar last played a Test, the Indian pace quartet of Bumrah, Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav has achieved significant success in home and overseas Tests. Over the past year, pacers like Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have also produced impressive performances, adding to further competition for Bhuvneshwar.

However, the 31-year-old bowler is still an integral part of the Indian white-ball setup and has been selected for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}