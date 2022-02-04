'If he achieves even half of what Dhoni did...': Ex-PAK captain compares Rizwan with MS, says 'let's not go that far'

Former India captain MS Dhoni carved his own niche during his stint as the skipper of the Indian team. Widely regarded as one of the sharpest minds in the sport, Dhoni led the Indian team to three ICC title wins -- the 2007 T20I World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni, who came from the town of Ranchi in Jharkhand, had a calm demeanour with a calculated approach that set him apart from many of his peers. Apart from being a tactical brain in the game, Dhoni also left a mark with his contribution behind the stumps. A few wicketkeeper-batters including Rishabh Pant have been compared with Dhoni so far and Mohammed Rizwan of Pakistan isn't far off.

Rizwan had a stellar 2021 where he became the first player to score over 2000 runs in T20s in a single year. His numbers were: 2036 runs in 45 innings, at an average of 56.55 with a strike rate of 132.03. He also set a new record for most T20 International runs in a calendar year with 1326 runs from 26 innings.

The most consistent batter of the previous year, Rizwan also surpassed Dhoni in the elusive list featuring just wicketkeepers. Rizwan made a new world record for the highest number of wicketkeeping dismissals in T20 cricket in a year. His 47 preys broke Dhoni's record of 39 dismissals which the Indian icon had achieved back in 2016.

But former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes Rizwan still has a long way to go before he's reckoned the best. Butt, who played for the Pakistan cricket team between 2003 and 2010, said Rizwan has the potential to replicate Dhoni's success but it's too early to draw a comparison.

"Rizwan is a cool character... he's a great captain in the making. But let's not go that far. If he achieves even half of what Dhoni did, Rizwan will have a big name in international cricket. He is somebody who is very capable of doing that. Once things start to run over a period of time, who knows what's the limit. But we should not draw such big comparisons at this point in time," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

The 29-year-old Rizwan had recently opened up on the relationship between players from Pakistan and India. Recalling the 2021 T20 World Cup contest between the arch-rivals, Rizwan revealed that they treat this match like any other and that they are good friends off the field.

"When we are on the ground, we make use of certain tactics like staring at the opponents, starting some chat or banter, and cheering loudly. Back home, we play against each other but eventually, it's us who end up playing together for the Pakistan team. Then, we don't talk about which state we come from. We are like a family," Rizwan had told Cricket Pakistan in an interview on their YouTube channel.

“We may have different feelings and opinions about various nations like Australia and India but on the field, we only think about beating them. We have no other option. But off the field, we have a great deal of respect and love for each other."

