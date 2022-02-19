'If he carries this on, his future is good': Former Pakistan captain identifies Harshal Patel's 'biggest strength'

India secured an 8-run victory over the West Indies in the second T20I of the series in Kolkata, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Rovman Powell’s (68*) hard-hitting went in vain as Indian bowlers held the Windies batters in the closing stages of the innings to steer the side to a close win at the Eden Gardens.

Needing 25 runs off the last over, Powell smashed two sixes to bring the equation down to 11 off two. But the seamer bowled a terrific penultimate ball to clinch the win for India, who had to contend with heavy dew in the outfield.

Following the victory, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lauded the Indian bowler, insisting that he has a good future ahead of him.

“Harshal Patel's change of pace is brilliant. He bowled accurate yorkers (during the second T20I). If he carries this on, his future is good. He will continue to play in IPL if he performs like this. He's already playing for India,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan skipper further noted that Harshal relies a lot on his variations, which are also his strength.

“He is somebody who relies on his variations, he has a very good slower ball. His arm speed doesn't change when he delivers the slower ball and I think that's his strength. So in white-ball cricket, his future is decent,” said Butt.

Earlier, Virat Kohli (51) and Rishabh Pant (52 not out) scored half-centuries to help India score 186-5. Chasing 187, West Indies made a steady start reaching 34-1 in 5.1 overs before Kyle Myers (9) was first dismissed off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pooran scored 62 off only 41 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. He added 100 runs off only 60 balls with Powell to set up the chase in dewy conditions. It was the third-highest partnership for the West Indies against India in T20 cricket.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant 19th over – where he conceded only 4 runs – laid the platform for India's win before Harshal held his nerve to secure a win for the side.