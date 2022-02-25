'If he's fit for T20 World Cup...': Ex-India WK picks Jadeja's batting spot in Australia; 'He's 3D player in true sense'

India rode on blazing knocks from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as the hosts pummelled Sri Lanka on Thursday to take a 1-0 series lead in the T20I rubber. Ishan hit 89 off 56 balls, and Iyer was unbeaten on 57 runs off 28 balls as the pair steered India to a massive 199 for two after being put to bat first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also scored 44 off 32 balls, including two fours and a six, and added a century stand with Ishan to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot at the start. The opening stand eventually came to an end when Lahiru Kumara bowled Rohit. Ishan also missed out on a well-deserving hundred after he holed out in the 17th hundred. Shreyas then added some late fireworks to race to his fourth fifty in T20Is.

ALSO READ | Ishan Kishan surpasses Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni to script massive record in T20Is for India

In the midst of the batting onslaught, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made a return to the mix but scored three runs off four balls. He then went on to register bowling figures of 1/28 to finish as the only Indian bowler who bowled his full quota of four overs.

The team management's move of promoting Jadeja up the order may have surprised a few but former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes the all-rounder has shown his batting prowess of late. India would be looking to find the perfect team combination for this year's T20 World Cup and Parthiv said Jadeja fits the bill perfectly. He described the Saurashtra all-rounder as a "3D" pick who can contribute to all three facets.

"Jadeja has earned his reputation as a batting wizard who can take up any kind of responsibility. He's done that in T20Is and ODIs and we saw him doing that against England in Test cricket as well. We all know his batting ability... and if he's fit for the T20 World Cup, then he should bat at the No. 6 position. If India picks four seamers in Australia, then Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur can bat at the No. 7 spot," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

"According to me, Jadeja is fully able to bat at No. 6 or even No. 5 in the batting line-up. He's that kind of player who can be used as a bowler and batter as well... and we all know how good his fielding skills are. He's the 3D player in the true sense," he further added.

Skipper Rohit also explained the rationale behind Jadeja's promotion, saying he wants the multi-utility player to bat higher up the batting order. Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made his return to the starting eleven as India picked as many as six new players from their previous outing against the West Indies.

"Very happy with Jadeja's return. We want more from him that is why we asked him to bat higher. You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

"He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward. We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white ball cricket."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON