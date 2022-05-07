'If I was India selector, I'd pencil him in for that Test match against England': Pietersen on IPL's 'breakout star'

The IPL 2022 has witnessed the emergence of certain promising youngsters who have made heads turn. From Ayush Badoni to Mohsin Khan, several players have impressed with their performances in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. In fact, some have been so good that certain former cricketers can’t wait to see their favourite player/s representing the Indian team. One such cricketer, clamours of whose inclusion have grown louder everytime he has walked out to the field, is Umran Malik. The 22-year-old pacer has really cranked it up but has blown hot and cold. (Also Read: 'No need to take decisions in hurry. He's given 100 runs in last 8 overs' - Ex-India opener on Umran's India call-up)

However, Kevin Pietersen feels that India should speed up Umran’s national call-up and include him in both white-ball and red-ball squads. Pietersen in particular wants Umran to be part of India’s squad for the rescheduled Test match against England in Manchester in July, as he reckons the youngster can inflict some serious damage on the hosts given England’s lack of experience in facing lightning-quick pace.

“If I was an India selector, I’d pencil him in for that Test match against England in July. The England batters are currently facing 70mph seamers in county cricket, so they certainly won’t want to be facing 90-95mph bowling all of a sudden. He is a breakout star of this competition and India would be silly not to use him straight away. To me, there is no point waiting around. Malik should be in the reckoning for India’s Test team, as well as white-ball sides. Nobody enjoys facing that kind of pace,” Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway.

Umran has picked up 17 wickets from 13 matches so far and although he has bled runs occasionally, the pacer from J&K has burned up the speedometer. He has bowled the top five fastest deliveries in this year’s IPL, inclusion the quickest of 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals. His best performance of 5/25 came against a top team like Gujarat Titans, while against Punjab Kings, Umran grabbed 4/28, which saw him take thee wickets in the final over.

