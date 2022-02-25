'If Kohli gets injured, then he can be very good option': Bangar picks 27-year-old as Virat's T20I back-up at No.3

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that the Indian team management is presently grooming Shreyas Iyer as a No.3 batter where former captain Virat Kohli bats at. Bangar identifies Iyer as a good option to replace Kohli if he gets injured in any game.

Kohli has been rested by the selectors for the Sri Lanka series and was in fact released from the T20I team ahead of the third game against West Indies last week. Iyer replaced him in both the matches scored 25 off 16 in Kolkata and 28-ball 57 against Sri Lanka in the T20I series opener in Lucknow on Thursday.

When asked about India's middle-order positions for the T20I side, on Star Sports, Bangar refrained from indulging into the subject, but picked Iyer as Kohli's back-up at No.3 in the batting line-up.

"The bench is getting strong. The position at which Shreyas is being sent to bat, he is being continuously sent at No. 3. So God forbid if Virat Kohli gets injured in some match, I feel he can become a very good option at No. 3 and that is probably where the team management's sights are set on Shreyas Iyer," he said.

Besides Iyer, India have Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul as well for the middle-order position along with Sanju Samson, who has been recalled to the side, although he did not get his opportunity to bat in the series opener.

Iyer's knock on Thursday helped India finish with 199 for 2 in 20 overs, after opener Ishan Kishan's stunning knock of 89.

In reply, Sri Lanka were folded for 137 for six in 20 overs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets each.

India will now head into the second T20I, on Saturday, with the aim of wrapping up the series after a 62-run win in Lucknow.