New Delhi [India], : Former pacer Ian Bishop believes that if Sunil Narine is available and is selected, "he walks straight into the West Indies team." "If Narine is available, he walks into T20 WC team": Former WI pacer Ian Bishop

Narine has been magnificent for the Kolkata Knight Riders as an opener in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

Narine announced his international retirement in November 2023. Still, the off-break spinner's recent performances have raised speculations regarding his place in the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated to begin in June in the USA and the West Indies.

West Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell recently revealed that he has been trying to convince Narine to change his decision.

Former West Indies icon Bishop gave his take on Narine's inclusion and said that the KKR star has nothing to prove and, according to him, he straightaway walks into the team.

"I don't know where Narine stands over the course of the last few years. We have never understood whether it is Narine's decision that he doesn't want to play for the West Indies or if there is another factor that the selectors haven't picked him. But I can say is that once he is comfortable, the way that he has bowled only, isolating his bowling, he can be an asset once he stands up to scrutiny for the West Indies team," Bishop said on ESPNcricinfo's Timed Out show.

"His batting has pleasingly surprised me with his consistency so far this IPL season, that is a bonus. Straightaway, if he is available and he is selected, he walks straight into the team. He has nothing to prove, he has proven himself in the past 15 years or a decade. If Narine is available, I think that he can only benefit the team," Bishop added.

His sensational form saw him score 109 off 56 deliveries, which was laced with 13 boundaries and six maximums against the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens. With the ball, he has scalped seven in six matches at an economy of 6.88.

With the bat, Narine has struck 276 runs in six matches at an average of 46.00 and a sensational strike rate of 187.76.

He will return to action for KKR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

