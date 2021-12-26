'If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka..': Iceland Cricket's viral tweet on 'luck' leads to hilarious reactions

A quirky tweet by Iceland Cricket about Ravichandran Ashwin caught everyone's attention on the micro-blogging website, which was followed by hilarious responses from cricket fans. Underling "context" and "luck" factors in life, the tweet claimed that Ashwin would have ended up taking as many wickets as Muttiah Muralitharan if he had been born in Sri Lanka. The official Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket also included legendary Don Bradman in the banter.

"Context and luck is everything in life. If Ravi Ashwin had been born in Sri Lanka, he would probably end his career with as many wickets as Muralitharan. If Don Bradman had been born in Iceland, he'd have scored no international runs and been a below par fisherman. That's life," tweeted Cricket Iceland.

The tweet went viral in no time and also invited some witty responses. "If Virat Kohli was born in South Africa he’d probably be a club cricketer," responded a user. Another one wrote, "England wouldn't have won 2019 world Cup, nz wouldn't have won WTC."

Indian fans didn't miss the chance of linking AB de Villiers and David Warner with the tweet. "If ABD was born In India he would probably get more hype than other cricket players" and "If warner had been born in India he would have been called the greatest opener with same stats" showed the popularity of both the overseas stars in the cricket-obsessed nation.

Interestingly, Muralitharan has said that Ashwin is the only bowler at present who can break his staggering 800-wicket mark in Test cricket.

“Ashwin has a chance because he is a great bowler. Other than that, I don’t think any younger bowler coming in will go to 800. Maybe Nathan Lyon is not good enough to reach it. He is close to 400 (396) but he has had to play many, many matches to get there,” Muralitharan was quoted as saying by Telegraph in January this year.

At present, the 35-year-old Ashwin has 427 Test wickets under his belt in 81 matches including 30 fifers and seven 10-wicket hauls, and he has a chance to go past legendary Kapil Dev in South Africa. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner has a chance to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the sport.

Anil Kumble currently heads the list with 619 Test scalps, followed by Kapil Dev (434) and Ashwin (427). Last month against New Zealand, Ashwin moved past Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.