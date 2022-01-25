'If something goes bad, I don’t know': Hardik reveals whether he will return as all-rounder in IPL 2022, Indian team

Among the reasons pointed out for the team's forgettable 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against South Africa, India head coach Rahul Dravid had rued the absence of an all-rounder and a No.6 batter who could finish games off, mentioning Hardik Pandya as one of the players. The all-rounder was India's mainstay option in the middle-order and a perfect No.6 bowler for years giving India the perfect balance across formats, but prolonged issue with back injury saw Hardik in and out of the side before making the team only a as a batter. Hardik was eventually dropped from the squad after T20 World Cup in 2021 with India searching for replacement options in vain. Following yet another failed attempt, the question remains whether Hardik will return to the Indian team as an all-rounder?

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Hardik revealed that he has been preparing himself for the role and it remains his main focus.

"That’s my plan. I want to play as an all-rounder. My preparation is all about playing as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don’t know. But my preparation, my hard work is all about playing as an all-rounder," he said.

Further giving an update on his injury and fitness, Hardik said, "I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually the time will say what exactly happens."

The journey to Hardik's return as an all-rounder will begin with the impending season of the IPL where he has been picked by Ahmedabad franchise as their new captain. He was picked for INR 15 crore, the same amount for which Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan was acquired while young Indian batter Shubman Gill was their third pick, for INR 7 crore.

This will be Hardik's second franchise in IPL after having been released by Mumbai Indians which he had joined back in 2015 for just INR 15 lakhs before being retains for 11 crore ahead of the 2018 mega auction. He won four IPL titles with the franchise - 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.