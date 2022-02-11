'If they don't manage to buy Shreyas Iyer...': Harbhajan names surprise pick to replace KL Rahul as Punjab Kings captain

The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction might witness many Indian players emerging as million-dollar buys. The 10 teams including new additions Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are expected to splurge big money on Indian youngsters who offer a wide range of abilities, including the competency to don the skipper's hat as well.

Former Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer might force some of the franchises to get into an intense bidding war. Multiple franchises including Punjab Kings ( ₹72 crore purse) are looking for a leader and Shreyas seems to be the perfect fit. But former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the Punjab-based outfit can look for other options if they don't manage to get Shreyas.

A tormentor of many batting line-ups in his heydays, Harbhajan also recommended the name of seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan for PBKS captaincy. Both Shreyas and Dhawan are bracketed in the ₹2 crore highest base price category for the two-day event. The 36-year-old Dhawan won the IPL with SRH in 2016 and remains the franchise's second-highest run-getter to date. He's also got the experience of leading the Delhi franchise and the national team as well.

Harbhajan also believes former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan might also be on the radar of the Punjab outfit.

"Punjab have got an opportunity to pick someone like Shreyas for long-term captaincy and build a strong team around him. He's young and Mohali's pitch will suit him well... and the upcoming IPL edition is in Mumbai where Shreyas has played plenty of cricket. He also has the experience of leading an IPL side," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"But if they don't manage to buy Shreyas Iyer, they can go for Shikhar Dhawan or Eoin Morgan. My previous IPL team (KKR) was headed by Morgan and he's a great captain with a World Cup to his name," he further added.

Punjab Kings have the highest number of 23 slots available and they head into the auction with the highest purse -- ₹72 crore. Harbhajan feels Punjab will also try to add Ishan Kishan to their line-up. With 1452 runs in 61 IPL games, the power-hitter can also end up as one of the most expensive buys of the auction.

"Also, Punjab can try to pick David Warner. But it remains to be seen whether the franchise wants to build the team around an Indian captain or an overseas one. They need someone who comes up with new things and helps them win the title. Punjab have the largest purse in the mega auction and they need to go big on Ishan Kishan too... if they build their eleven around him, then they will be difficult to beat next season," Harbhajan further said.

