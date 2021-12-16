'If we don't follow India's cricket structure..': Ex-PAK captain shoots ominous warning for Pakistan cricket

Team India's bench strength has been one of its biggest positives – especially in Test cricket – over the past few years. At the start of 2021, India defeated Australia at Gabba despite missing a major number of first-teamers in the XI. Against New Zealand in the home series last month, India clinched a 1-0 series victory with a significant number of players who have largely been confined to the bench over the past few months.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lauded India's cricketing structure in this regard, saying that Pakistan need to follow India's pattern and develop a similar quality on the bench. Butt, as well as the other former Pakistan cricketers have been critical of Pakistan's team management for playing a full-strength side in the home T20I series against the West Indies.

“You have to have a three-tier system,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“For example, Panchal was announced (as a replacement for Rohit Sharma). He is coming to the Indian team with an experience of 100 First-class matches and an average of 45. Similarly, Mayank Agarwal scored runs; before him, Shreyas scored runs (both against New Zealand). Those are new boys and they bailed you out of difficult situations. It happened because you trusted them with their abilities, you didn't pay too much heed to the outside noise.

“Unless we don't follow a similar structure, we will struggle. It depends on what we want to do but all these things are pretty evident. People may not realise it now but in the future, they will realise that we could've done something similar.”

Panchal was drafted into the squad after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old has played 100 First-class games, scoring 24 centuries and 25 half-centuries so far.