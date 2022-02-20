'If you are building up for Melbourne then...': Gavaskar backs promising 25-year-old star among 3 changes for 3rd T20I

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday backed the inclusion of promising 25-year-old star in India's playing XI for the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata. Gavaskar suggested two more changes for the final match of the series which will be played on Sunday.

India did not make any changes for the second T20I but with the series in hand, the management might want to make a few changes for the final tie.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's eight-run win the second game, Gavaskar admitted that he hopes to see young Ruturaj Gaikwad get a game explaining that India need to give all the players as much game time as possible before they pick their final squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia later in October.

The legendary batter also picked Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj as the other two changes he wants to see in the team.

“Certainly hope they give him an opportunity because that is what you want now. If you are building up for Melbourne, you want to try and see as many players as possible. But mind you, just one game is not enough to decide or get an indication that they need to be in the team but the fact that they will get to play in the same kind of condition as the other two matches then that is good. I would like to see someone like Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj. But most team management's don't make 3-4 changes, probably 1-2 odd changes,” he said.

Gaikwad's inclusion means Ishan Kishan will have to sit out. The openers scored 35 off 42 and 2 off 10 in the first two games. Meanwhile, Avesh and Siraj's inclusion would mean Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel will have to make way for them.

India won the first match by 6 wickets and the second by eight runs, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.