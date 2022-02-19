'If you're looking at Mission Melbourne then...': Gavaskar issues huge warning to 23-year-old star after poor show vs WI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday issued a massive warning to India's promising 23-year-old star after his poor return with the bat in the second T20I match against West Indies in Kolkata.

Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings in both the matches of the home series in the absence of injured KL Rahul, scored just 2 off 10 in the second game. Earlier in the first, he showed signs of struggle in his 42-ball stay where he managed only 35 runs.

When asked if Ishan is “feeling the heat” after another poor return as an opener, Gavaskar, in conversation with Star Sports, agreed saying, “After his dismissal today yes.”

Assessing his 10-ball stay in Kolkata, Gavaskar opined that Ishan has struggled against the shorter deliveries and with the Eden Gardens pitch showing signs if movement as well on Friday, it further added to the youngster's woe.

The legendary batter hinted that with this type of pitches in offer in Australia, where the next T20 World Cup will be played, India might want to look otherwise.

“What it showed is that unless the ball is in his half, because he isn't that tall, if the pitch has got a little extra bounce he struggles. Today there was bounce and a little bit movement as well. That is not what he is used to. We have seen him in the IPL where there are slower pitches with not much movement and then you can play through the line. He looked totally at see today. And those aren't good signs,” he explained.

“These are the kind of pitches you will get in Australia. If you are looking at Mission Melbourne...because you will get these types if pitches there. Don't know whether they will give him another try in the next match or bring in Gaikwad.”

India have one more match left in the series, which will be played on Sunday. It is yet to be seen if the management persists with Ishan as the opener or go with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the third game.