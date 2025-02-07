‘If you want to tell me anything…’: Rohit Sharma confirms Shubman Gill's elevation as India's next ODI captain

Shubman Gill had a dream start to his new journey as India's designated ODI vice-captain. The right-hander scored 87 off 96 balls to walk away with the Player of the Match award in India's four-wicket win over England in the first ODI at Nagpur on Thursday. Gill, who batted at No.3 as India handed debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal, braved cramps and hit 14 boundaries in his spotless innings. He was India's top-scorer as they knocked down England's 249-run target in 38.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) against England(AFP)

After the match, Gill, who is set to be India's vice-captain even in the Champions Trophy, said India captain Rohit Sharma had told him to give his inputs without any hesitation. "In batting not much has changed," Gill said when asked about being elevated as the vice-captain of the ODI team. "...but on the field I want to know what the thinking is and what Rohit bhai thinks and give my inputs. He tells me if you want to tell me anything in the match, do not hesitate."

India were rocked early in the chase when Jaiswal and Rohit were dismissed early. Gill said he tried to be positive at that stage and the arrival of Shreyas Iyer helped a lot. Iyer smashed 59 off 36 balls to take all the pressure off Gill and put it right back on England.

"[Thoughts at 19 for 2] Trying to be positive. There was a little in it for fast bowlers. Idea was to not to go too much on the back foot, play good cricketing shots. When a player [Iyer] comes like that, the opposition also goes on the back foot. Good decision on his part, also helped me," Gill said.

Gill played some wonderful strokes but the pull shot through mid-wicket was his favourite. "The pull I hit through midwicket when I was batting on 70. [Sticky wicket?] I thought it was a bit double-paced. Spinners varied their pace well, when they bowled slow, it was turning. Had it in mind to look to the square of the wicket and not try to hit down the ground," he added.

Earlier, seasoned left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 from 9) shared six wickets with debutant Harshit Rana, dismantling England for a below-par 248.

Rana's fourth over, which claimed the twin wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, decisively stifled the England innings, putting India firmly in control as the visitors never managed to rebuild despite fifties by skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jack Bethell (51).