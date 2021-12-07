'I'll be remembering you. You are gonna be with me this whole week': Ben Stokes on late father ahead of Ashes opener

A few hours prior to the first ball of the 2021-22 Ashes series between England Australia, star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday revealed that he wasn't sure if he was going to return to the game after his indefinite break and also remembered his late father.

Last year, on December 8 Stokes' father Ged Stokes passed away after a year-long battle with brain cancer at the age of 65. Stokes penned an emotional note for his late father on the eve of the first Test.

"I wasn't sure if I would ever walk out onto a field ever again a few months ago, I find it amazing that when I do walk out tomorrow I'll be remembering you exactly 1 year on since you left us....You are gonna be with me this whole week," Stokes said in his Instagram post.

The all-rounder had opted for the break to prioritise his mental well-being and to rest his left index finger, which wasn't fully healed since his return to competitive cricket in August.

In October this year, Stokes underwent a second operation to address issues with the finger that he injured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Rajasthan Royals in April.

The all-rounder was named in England squad for the Ashes and is ready to take the field on Wednesday in the opening match.

England Men's Squad for first Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

