‘I'm a match-winner. I have that 7-8 years’ experience which the 20-year-olds don't have': PBKS batter Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma has been nothing short of a revelation for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Creating a space in a PBKS batting line-up comprising Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa wasn't an easy task but the Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter managed it quite well. He forced PBKS to keep Shahrukh Khan out of the XI and slowly made the middle-order spot his own. In an otherwise sorry-looking batting card of PBKS in their last IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals, Jitesh top-scored with 44. The 28-year-old, who rates himself as a ‘match-winner’, is happy to make a ‘difference’ with the bat.

"I am a match-winner. I am happy that I am making a difference in the match. If I can make 20 and get a win instead of scoring 60, I am happier, because that responsibility of finishing is huge and not everyone has the capability to pull it off," Jitesh told ESPNCricinfo.

Jitesh's first stint with IPL was with Mumbai Indians back in 2017 but he didn't get a game due to the presence of Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran. When asked about the competition thrown by the young players playing their trade for various franchise, Jitesh said he has seven-eight years extra experience that a 20-year-old, which helps him react better in pressure situations.

"I am totally chill because I have that seven-year experience. The 20-year-olds don't have that. They may be more fearless, but knowing what shot to play at what point of the game comes with experience. I know my areas, how to run the game, that's the difference. They have lots of scope to improve, which is a positive, but my positive is that I have the experience to enhance my performance.

"Franchise cricket is a kind of business. It's about who can give you profit. It doesn't matter if it is coming from a 20-year-old boy or a 28-year-old man. If a 20-year-old is doing the same, then so be it. If a 40-year-old also makes them win, a team doesn't bother [about age]. That's the reality," he added.

The right-hander has so far scored 15 runs in 9 innings this year at an impressive strike rate of 158. Narrating the scenes before his debut, Jitesh said PBKS head coach Anil Kumble was the one, who told him that might be considered in the starting line-up.

"When I first came to the camp, Anil Kumble sir spoke to me. He told me I was likely for the playing XI. What I did was focus on my fitness, diet and sleep. I have been taking every session as a chance to give 100%," Jitesh said.

