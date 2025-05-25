Jaipur, [India], : Ahead of their last league stage match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Monday, Mumbai Indians batter Will Jacks emphasised his adaptability and willingness to play any role for the team. "I'm happy to play whatever role the team needs me": MI batter Will Jacks

He said he is comfortable batting at various positions, including number three or lower down the order, understanding that the team's batting lineup sometimes requires different players for specific situations.

"My role has been flexible. I've been obviously at number 3, or sometimes I have to go down later but that's completely fine with me. I'm happy to play whatever role the team needs me to do. Like you say, we've got an incredibly strong batting lineup, and sometimes that means that some situations are better suited to other players. You have to be comfortable and be flexible as a player," Will Jacks said in the pre-match press conference.

Will Jacks praised MI batter Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance and consistency in every game, acknowledging the difficulty of maintaining such performance.

He highlighted Yadav's dedication, emphasising his hard work and meticulous preparation for each venue and delivery.

"I think he's [Suryakumar Yadav] absolutely brilliant. To be consistent in every game, as he has, is really tricky. We all know that. He's batting now out there. He's a very hard worker. He prepares each different venue and each ball he's going to play."

"He has his plan, and he sticks to that. He is very flexible, he can bat in the power play and at the end. He played a brilliant innings the other day, right through the innings. I think being able to be adaptable and be in every situation that's really contributed to his consistency. I've definitely learned a lot from watching him,and he's been very open in the changing room as well," he added.

Punjab Kings suffered a defeat in the previous match against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. They are second in the points table with eight wins and four losses in thirteen matches. They will be keen to bounce back and put up a better performance with the ball.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are fourth in the table with eight wins and five losses in 13 matches. They beat the Delhi Capitals in the previous match. This promises to be a closely fought game between these two sides.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.