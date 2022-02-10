Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'I'm not able to understand it': Ex-India opener stunned at Virat Kohli's lean patch; 'It's just not happening'

The former India opener, reacting to Kohli's disappointing outing in the second ODI, said that he "pays huge price for his own success."
Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissed in 2nd ODI.(PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Virat Kohli's lean patch continued in the second ODI of the series against West Indies. The former India captain, despite a strong start to his innings, was dismissed on 18 off 30 deliveries after Jason Holder caught him off an outside edge. Kohli had scored 8 in the first ODI of the series.

Kohli's wait for a 71st international century has long continued (his last ton came in November 2019) and his struggles at the crease have prompted opinions from a number of former cricketers including Aakash Chopra. The former India opener, reacting to Kohli's disappointing outing in the second ODI, said that he "pays huge price for his own success."

"What is happening with Virat, he didn't score runs again, I mean I'm not able to understand it - how do you? Obviously, he pays a huge price for his own success because you compare him with his standard but at the moment, you are not measuring him with someone else's yardstick but the normal yardstick," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Chopra further said that it's “not just happening” for the former India captain.

“It's just not happening, it's not happening at this point in time. He was in a hurry in the last match but here he was playing properly, coming in line, played a good cut and drive as well. Then one ball comes from Odean Smith and he remains slightly back, the ball takes the outside edge and goes,” said Chopra.

“This is probably the sign of greatness that you go through spells, there is a time when the runs are not scored. He is going through that patch.”

Earlier, the hosts were reeling at 43/3 after Rohit Sharma (5), Rishabh Pant (18) and Kohli were dismissed cheaply. However, Suryakumar Yadav (64) forged a crucial 91-run stand with vice-captain KL Rahul (49) to bring the team back on track. India reached 237/9 in fifty overs before bowling the visitors out on 193.

india vs west indies virat kohli
