'I'm sure he'll be trying to talk to Kohli': Ex-India WK reveals team management's 'biggest challenge' ahead of SA tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday had announced the decision to name Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain. The Indian opener will succeed Virat Kohli in the role, and is likely to begin his tenure as full-time captain in the ODI series against South Africa – scheduled to take place in January.

Following the announcement, there have been mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity as well as fans, with many expressing their surprise at the sudden change in ODI captaincy. Kohli had earlier stepped down from his captaincy in T20Is, but had insisted in his statement that he would be looking forward to continuing the leadership role in ODIs and Tests.

Incidentally, the change in captaincy also comes at a time when India's new head coach, Rahul Dravid is settling into the job. Dravid began his tenure last month in the T20I and Test series against New Zealand. Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes that it would be Dravid's “biggest challenge” to manage the dressing room amid these times.

“The biggest challenge is for Rahul Dravid. He must be thinking, 'I've joined the team only recently and all these things are happening!'” Karim said on Khelneeti podcast.

“But at this position, you have to look after these things. With the experience he has, the maturity he has, and the way he communicates, I'm sure he will be trying to talk to Virat Kohli and tell him to move on from whatever has happened and focus on South Africa tour. This is going to be a big challenge for Dravid,” the former Indian cricketer said.

Karim further believed that Kohli can only help himself with his game, and added that the batter – who is still the captain in Tests – will only be focussing on his performances with the bat.

“From my experience, only your game can help. You are still the Test captain. Before this, India have not won a series in SA. If you go with this objective, it will help the side go past this controversy,” Karim said.

“This will help the team remain unified. This is a big challenge for Virat and Team India.”