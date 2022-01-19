'In T20 WC they failed to make early inroads': Salman Butt makes big prediction on two India bowlers for SA ODIs

Team India will return to the ODI action on Wednesday when the side takes on South Africa in the first of the three-match series in Paarl. The game will be India's first fifty-over outing since Rohit Sharma succeeded Virat Kohli as the new captain; however, KL Rahul will be leading the side in Rohit's absence due to the latter's fitness issues.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named the captain of the team, while youngsters Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna have also been included in the side alongside seasoned pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, ahead of India's first ODI against South Africa, talked about the side's pace strength and named two fast bowlers who “need” to be in the XI in the game.

“India need to have both Siraj and Bumrah in the ODI team," Butt said.

"They have the pace and their attitude is also different. All the others are medium fast pacers. In the T20 World Cup, they failed to make early inroads due to lack of pace apart from the toss factor. According to me, Siraj and Bumrah will be India’s two wicket-takers, who can create pressure.”

In addition, Butt also said that India should have two spinners in the team, citing the side's previous tour where the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav performed brilliantly in the six-match ODI series.

“I think India should play two spinners. Obviously, pitches in one-day cricket are good ones. But spin is India’s strength and South Africa are not renowned players of slow bowling. During India’s previous ODI series in South Africa (2017-18), Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav combined to claim 33 wickets in six matches. Definitely, India must go with this idea. South Africa’s batting is slightly inexperienced and India’s spinners can take advantage of the same," said Butt.