'In Virat Kohli's absence, he led India well': Former selector explains why handing Rohit the ODI captaincy is spot on

Sarandeep Singh, former Team India's North Zone selector, has weighed in on BCCI's decision to replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain.

After taking over the T20I captaincy following the culmination of the T20 World Cup, the cricket board handed Rohit an added responsibility. The decision did not come as a surprise because split-captaincy in white-ball cricket was always going to be unlikely.

Sarandeep Singh, while speaking to ANI, lauded the decision, saying: "Rohit is a good captain as he has done well in the IPL. In Virat Kohli's absence, he has led India and done well. He is a very calm and composed person," he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. "Rohit Sharma is ruled out of the Test series against South Africa," Shah told ANI.

The BCCI has also confirmed that Rohit is indeed ruled out and Priyank Panchal has replaced him for the three-match series.

"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," BCCI tweeted.

Panchal, 31 has been toiling on the domestic circuit for more than a decade and is a mainstay of Gujarat batting. The right-handed opener began to be seen as a contender for the India team after scoring more than 1,000 runs, including a triple hundred, in the 2016-17 season in which Gujarat won the Ranji Trophy.

Panchal was also chosen in India’s long squad for the England tour. He had a recent feel of South African pitch conditions. He scored an impressive 96 for India A against South Africa A last month in the first of three four-day matches before injuring his finger in the next match, in which he could only score 24 and 0 battling pain. According to a source close to the player, he has fully recovered.

