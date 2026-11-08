India vs Pakistan Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Hamza Zahoor century powers PAK to 3-wicket win in low-scoring thriller
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Arjun Rajput's valiant ton went in vain as Pakistan beat India by three wickets
India vs Pakistan Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: India lost to Pakistan by three wickets in their U19 Asia Cup Group A match at Al Amerat on Sunday, despite Arjun Rajput's century. Batting first, India were bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs. Rajput top-scored with 107 off 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq took three wickets each. Pakistan slipped to 63/5 in the chase but fought back through Hamza Zahoor, who scored an unbeaten 100. He shared a 107-run stand with Hasnain Abbas Dar (38) to take Pakistan home with 11 balls remaining.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 06:21:35 PM IST
Pakistan win as Hamza completes century
Hamza Zahoor has pulled off a remarkable innings of 100 runs, as he rescued Pakistan from a precarious position when they were five wickets down to a win. Pakistan have now toppled India to go top of the table in Group A.
- 8 Nov 2026, 06:07:46 PM IST
Three overs left
The match is going down the wire. Three overs left. 9 runs to get for Pakistan, Three wickets to get for India. It may seem that Pakistan are in the driver's seat, but India too are in this game, especially with Zahoor being the only recognized batte at the crease.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 05:49:11 PM IST
Pakistan lose 7 wickets
The pressure exerted by India on Pakistan has now finally paid dividends. Mohammad Sayyam departs as Mohit Ulva takes his second wicket thanks to an excellent catch behind the stumps from Anvay Dravid. Pakistan need 26 runs. India need three wickets. The game is now going down the wire.
- 8 Nov 2026, 05:37:21 PM IST
India tighten the screws
Team India have stemmed the run flow massively after the wicket of Hasnain Abbas Dar. Since the four overs then, Pakistan have just scored 7 runs, as the Indian bowlers have made things tight. The wicket they need now is of Hamza Zahoor who is batting on 72.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 05:25:24 PM IST
Manal strikes again
Pakistan were cruising with a 107-run stand between Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar. However, that stand has fially been broken. Manal Chauhan picks up his third of the day, and the most important wicket for India in this innings. In the last ball of his spell, he picked up Dar's wicket. The tail has been exposed, and all Pakistan hopes lie on Zahoor, as India eye that crucial wicket.
- 8 Nov 2026, 05:12:28 PM IST
Hundred-run partnership
Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar are refusing to stop as the runs keep flowing for Pakitan and they inch close towards a win. The duo have now put on 100 runs for the fifth wicket. However, just one more wicket and the tail will be exposed for Pakistan. India desperately need to rattle Pakistan with a couple of wickets.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 04:56:28 PM IST
Fifty for Zahoor
Hamza Zahoor is playing a very crucial knock for Pakistan. After they were five wickets down, Zahoor did not slow down and counter attacked, as he brings up his half-century. His partnership with Hasnain Abbas Dar is also worth 79 now.
- 8 Nov 2026, 04:40:36 PM IST
50-run stand
Hasnain Abbas Dar and Hamza Zahoor have stitched a crucial 50-run stand for the 6th wicket as they have taken Pakistan back into the driver's seat after the middle phase where they lost three wickets on the trot. India, on the other hand, need to break this partnership at all costs if they want to defend their modest total.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 04:23:15 PM IST
Zahoor, Husnain steady Pakistan ship
Hasnain Abbas Dar and Hamza Zahoor have somewhat steadied the ship after Pakistan lost a flurry of three wickets. They have put on 25 runs and played out 7 overs. This is the last big batting pair for Pakistan, and India will be looking to break it to bring the tailenders into the crease.
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:59:55 PM IST
Two more wickets in succession
Pakistan are now falling like a pack of cards. After Usman's dismissal, India picked up two more wickets in two consecutive overs. First it was Kavya Patel who dismissed Farhan Yousuf. This was followed by another wicket for Manal Chauhan, who took the wicket of Ahmeda Hussain.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:51:45 PM IST
What a beauty from Manal Chauhan
Manal Chauhan struck in his very first over, and he got the big wicket of Abdul Qadir, who was looking to take the game away with his big hitting. And that was a beauty of a delivery, as it spun right through the batter.
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:43:40 PM IST
Abdul Qadir troubles India
Pakistan have lost two wicktes but are scoring runs at a quick rate. Abdul Qadir has brought extra momentum to the chase with his free stroke playing. In the 12th over, he smashed Kavya Patel for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. India need more wickets.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:22:15 PM IST
India fighting back
A maiden from Ishan Sood. The Indian bowlers are starting to find their areas. The two wickets have really tilted the balance somewhat. It is all about wickets this game. India need to keep finding ways to pick up the wickets.
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:17:02 PM IST
BIG WICKET!!!!
Usman Khan edges it and Anvay Dravid does not make a mistake. They dropped him twice before and he was starting to look good. But now, India have got the big wicket. This will put pressure on Pakistan. This is the chance for the Indian team to make a come back into the game.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:09:20 PM IST
Poor from Ishan
India do not have a big total on the board and Ishan Sood concedes five wides here. Maybe he is trying a bit too much. Need to stick to the basics here. India will be keen on picking up a couple of more wickets to stay in the game at the least.
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:03:44 PM IST
India get first wicket
India have finally got their first wicket, and Ishan Sood gets a reward for bowling a good over where he generated some movement. A slight outswinging delivery took the edge of Jahangir Bilal, as Anvay Dravid does not make a mistake behind the stumps.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 03:00:27 PM IST
Usman gets another life
Usman Khan is riding on a bit of luck at the moment. He has now been dropped twice. He hit the ball towards backward point, as the fielder had to jump a bit to take it. But it was a regulation catch. The fielding needs some improvement if they want to defend this modest total.
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:56:35 PM IST
Catch dropped
And India drop a sitter. Mohit Ulva generated some movement as Usman Khan edged the ball to slips. However, Arjun Rajput dropped the catch. Usman has been in rich vein of form in domestic cricket and is one of their main batters. Will this drop be costly for India?
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:54:00 PM IST
Ishan Sood starts off
India need to defend a target of 209 and have to bowl out of their skins. Ishan Sood stats off with the new ball and has not looked in rhythm. He gives away two wides and also concedes a boundary. Not a good start for India
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:30:40 PM IST
India all out for 208
Kavya Patel becomes the final wicket to fall, and that caps off a brilliant bowling performance by Pakistan. They restricted India to 208. However, this is not an easy track to bat on. That being said, the total is not that high, and India's bowlers need to play out of their skins to defend this.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 02:07:52 PM IST
Another wicket down
India are now 9 wickets down even before reaching 200. Mohit Ulva falls after miscuing a shot off a Niqab Shafiq delivery, and hitting it straight into the hands of Jahangir Bilal. This exactly shows why Arjun Rajput's innings was of a different king. He literally scored more than half of India's total.
- 8 Nov 2026, 01:50:42 PM IST
India lose 8
India have lost yet another wicket as the batters continue to struggle. This time it is Yashveer Goud, who is dimsissed, after being trapped in front by Ali Raza. This is the 8th wicket to fall or India before they have even reached 200. With just two wickets remaining, they need to score 30-40 runs more, and we will have a decent total on a pitch that is offering a lot for the bowlers.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 01:34:41 PM IST
Arjun Raput dismissed
Arjun Rajput played an innings of a lifetime as he single-handedly pulled India out of trouble with a score of 107 from 85 deliveries. Rizwanullah gets his 3rd wicket of the day, and this is the most important of all. India lose 7 wickets, and the lower order will now look to ensure that they score somewhere in excess of 220.
- 8 Nov 2026, 01:12:11 PM IST
Century for Arjun Rajput
As wickets keep tumbling on one end of the Indian pitch, Arjun Rajput continues to wage a battle against the Pakistan bowling attack on his own. He brings up his century in just 80 deliveries. A true show of character from the youngster through his counterattacking knock when India were in trouble.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 01:09:16 PM IST
India lose 6th wicket
Manal Chauhan departs as India lose their 6th wicket. A Rizwanullah delivery rattles his stumps, as the onus falls on Arjun Rajput who nears his century. With his wicket the 64-run stand comes to an end.
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:53:46 PM IST
Rajput nears 100
Another shot ball from Sayyam and this time he pulls it over backward square leg for a six. He is on 88 now and has forced the Pakistan players into a huddle. Rajput has single-handedly shifted the momentum in favour of India now.
India 139/5 in 29.3 overs
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:46:01 PM IST
Rajput on the charge
Ali Raza could not do it, so the Pakistan captain went back to Sayyam, and he too was smashed for a huge six. This was a fuller delivery and Arjun was ready for it. He nonchalantly smashed it over long-off for a maximum.
India 121/5 on 28 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:33:43 PM IST
100 up for India
India reach the 100-run mark in 25.1 overs with Arjun smashing a four against Ahmad. Crunched it through the off side for his eighth boundary in the match.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:28:11 PM IST
50 for Rajput!
What a knock! Arjun Rajput has shown great temperament in negating the threat from the Pakistan attack. He has taken the spinners on to smash a 42-ball half-century, which included two boundaries against Ahmed Hussain.
India 95/5 in 24 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:23:29 PM IST
Dravid falls
All the counterattacking was done by Rajput, but Anvay Dravid failed to hold on at the other end. He goes back for 10 off 14. Wanted to go for the big shot as well, lofted the outside off-stump delivery, but found the fielder in the deep. India go 5 down.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:21:18 PM IST
India shifting gears
India were 44/4 after 17 overs. They have since scored 35 runs in the next 30 balls, with Rajput leading the charge, smashing 26 of those runs. This is followed by a huge six against Niqab. He is on 42 now.
India 85/4 in 22.1 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:13:26 PM IST
Sehwag out, Dravid in
After the dismissal of Aaryavir, Anvay Dravid steps in as the next batter. But Arjun Rajput has been making a difference at the crease. He has already smashed five boundaries and a six in the 31 balls he has faced thus far, scoring 34 runs off them. That's impressive stuff. Two of those came against Ali Raza as Pakistan captain brought him back to make more inroads.
India 70/4 in 20 overs.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 12:02:16 PM IST
Aaryavir Sehwag falls
Big wickets for Pakistan and spinner Niqab Shafiq gets him. Length ball, outside off and the batter wanted to break free from the shackles. Goes for the slog sweep, but finds Sayyam in the deep. He goes back for 22 off 40.
India 44/4 in 17 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 11:39:51 AM IST
Finally a boundary!
First boundary for India in 47 balls and second in the innings. That is how tough it has been for India today. But this was also struck down the ground by Arjun Rajput. Aaryavir then joins in to smack Hasnain Abbas Dar for a six down the ground as well. Could this be the over from which things could turn for India?
India 34/3 in 13 overs
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 11:32:28 AM IST
India go 3 down
What a ball from Rizwanullah! Through the gate, and rattles against the stumps. Yashbardhan Chauhan is stunned. But wait! Is that a no-ball? Umpires are repeatedly looking at it from all angles. No part of the heel is behind the line. OUT! The third umpire sides with the bowler, and India go three down.
India 22/3 in 11.4 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 11:22:38 AM IST
Powerplay belongs to Pakistan
India scored just 21 runs in the first 60 balls of this Group A match, where Pakistan's fast-bowling pair of Sayyam and Raza have had the batters on a leash with their immaculate bowling. Raza took both wickets for Pakistan, dismissing the Indian captain on the second ball of the match, before getting Vineet. His figures stand at 2/13 in five overs. Sayyam gave away just seven runs while bowling two maidens.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 11:15:23 AM IST
2nd wicket falls for India
Patience is a virtue, and Ali Raza showed that. He has been building pressure on the two batters, and Vineet breaks. Sees the short ball and goes for a pull shot, mistimes it and top-edges it to the keeper. Raza is celebrating. Pakistan are celebrating. The two Indian batters were building something there, in their 50-ball 21, but Vineet now goes back for just 8.
India 21/2 in 8.4 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 11:09:41 AM IST
Vineet survives
Losing patience, the left-handed batter goes for the big shot against the shorter, outside off-stump delivery from Seyam. The ball takes the top edge, goes over the slip cordon and lands in a no-man's-land.
India 20/1 in 8 overs
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 11:06:35 AM IST
Pakistan's plan spot-on
Pakistan pacers have been spot on with their plans so far. Seyam and Raza have both conceded just one run in the last 12 balls, with the former bowling a maiden over. The two Indian batters are looking to bide their time and see off this spell.
India 18/1 in 7 overs
- 8 Nov 2026, 10:56:43 AM IST
First boundary!
And that comes off Sehwag's bat. What a shot from Aaryavir! Fuller delivery from Ali Raza and he punches it elegantly straight down the track for a four. A sigh of relief for him. India have had a nervous start this morning. He himself survived in the previous delivery when he took his chances against a length ball from the pacer to look for the midwicket fence, but couldn't quite time the shot. The ball landed just outside the infield.
India 17/1 in 5 overs
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 10:46:50 AM IST
Pakistan bowlers testing India
Nervous start for India so far. The two fast bowlers -- Raza and Sayyam -- have been testing the two batters. Just eight runs in the first 18 balls of this innings.
- 8 Nov 2026, 10:34:19 AM IST
What a start from Pakistan!
Ali Raza removes India captain Lakshya in the second ball of the match. He's gone for a duck. Outside the off stump on good length and Raza got the ball to jag back in. The batter left the ball, but didn't realise it was too close. Great start for Pakistan. Poor judgement from the Indian captain.
India 0/1 in 0.2 overs
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 10:24:13 AM IST
What's the team combination for India and Pakistan?
Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah
India U19 (Playing XI): Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan
- 8 Nov 2026, 10:23:34 AM IST
Why no Sooryavanshi in this series?
Sooryavanshi is all of 15, and that makes him suitable for this tournament, isn't it? But in 2016, BCCI brought in a rule that allowed a player to feature in just one Under-19 World Cup. Sooryavanshi played a crucial figure in India winning the title earlier this year. He has since transitioned into the senior men's team after a stunning IPL 2026 season.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 10:03:50 AM IST
Toss time!
India won the toss and opted to bat
- 8 Nov 2026, 09:51:12 AM IST
Head-to-head tie
Pakistan won three of the last five encounters in U19 cricket. Although India won the more recent one, clinching a 58-run victory in February earlier this year.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 09:33:02 AM IST
How Pakistan fared in their previous game
Pakistan faced the UAE in Al Amerat on November 6. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan's bowlers put in a comprehensive performance to restrict their opponents to 224 in 50 overs. Openers Usman Khan and Jahangir Billai then laid the foundation for the chase with a 153-run stand, before Usman took charge of the finishing act, remaining unbeaten on 139 off 120 balls.
- 8 Nov 2026, 09:22:35 AM IST
How India beat Nepal
India played Nepal in their Group A opener in Al Amerat on November 6. The bowlers vindicated the captain's call to bowl first as they folded Nepal for just 128 runs in 42.3 overs. Ishan Sood was the pick of the bowlers, with his 3/18, while Arjun Rajput also chipped in with a three-for. In response, the opening pair of Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani chased it down in 19.1 overs, with both scoring their respective fifties.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 8 Nov 2026, 09:09:23 AM IST
A look at the two squads
India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani, Kushagra Ojha
Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Hayam Khan
- 8 Nov 2026, 08:47:13 AM IST
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Group A match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 in the men's Asia Cup 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!
- {{^htLoading}}