India vs Pakistan Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Hamza Zahoor century powers PAK to 3-wicket win in low-scoring thriller

India vs Pakistan Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: India lost to Pakistan by three wickets in their U19 Asia Cup Group A match at Al Amerat on Sunday, despite Arjun Rajput's century. Batting first, India were bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs. Rajput top-scored with 107 off 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq took three wickets each. Pakistan slipped to 63/5 in the chase but fought back through Hamza Zahoor, who scored an unbeaten 100. He shared a 107-run stand with Hasnain Abbas Dar (38) to take Pakistan home with 11 balls remaining.