India vs Pakistan Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Hamza Zahoor century powers PAK to 3-wicket win in low-scoring thriller
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Arjun Rajput's valiant ton went in vain as Pakistan beat India by three wickets
- 6:21 PM IST, Nov 8Pakistan win as Hamza completes century
- 6:07 PM IST, Nov 8Three overs left
- 5:49 PM IST, Nov 8Pakistan lose 7 wickets
- 5:37 PM IST, Nov 8India tighten the screws
- 5:25 PM IST, Nov 8Manal strikes again
- 5:12 PM IST, Nov 8Hundred-run partnership
- 4:56 PM IST, Nov 8Fifty for Zahoor
- 4:40 PM IST, Nov 850-run stand
- 4:23 PM IST, Nov 8Zahoor, Husnain steady Pakistan ship
- 3:59 PM IST, Nov 8Two more wickets in succession!!
- 3:51 PM IST, Nov 8What a beauty from Manal Chauhan
- 3:43 PM IST, Nov 8Abdul Qadir troubles India
- 3:22 PM IST, Nov 8India fighting back
- 3:17 PM IST, Nov 8BIG WICKET!!!!
- 3:09 PM IST, Nov 8Poor from Ishan
- 3:03 PM IST, Nov 8India get first wicket
- 3:00 PM IST, Nov 8Usman gets another life
- 2:56 PM IST, Nov 8Catch dropped
- 2:54 PM IST, Nov 8Ishan Sood starts off
- 2:30 PM IST, Nov 8India all out for 208
- 2:07 PM IST, Nov 8Another wicket down
- 1:50 PM IST, Nov 8India lose 8
- 1:34 PM IST, Nov 8Arjun Raput dismissed
- 1:12 PM IST, Nov 8Century for Arjun Rajput
- 1:09 PM IST, Nov 8India lose 6th wicket
- 12:53 PM IST, Nov 8Rajput nears 100
- 12:46 PM IST, Nov 8Rajput on the charge
- 12:33 PM IST, Nov 8100 up for India
- 12:28 PM IST, Nov 850 for Rajput!
- 12:23 PM IST, Nov 8Dravid falls
- 12:21 PM IST, Nov 8India shifting gears
- 12:13 PM IST, Nov 8Sehwag out, Dravid in
- 12:02 PM IST, Nov 8Aaryavir Sehwag falls
- 11:39 AM IST, Nov 8Finally a boundary!
- 11:32 AM IST, Nov 8India go 3 down
- 11:22 AM IST, Nov 8Powerplay belongs to Pakistan
- 11:15 AM IST, Nov 82nd wicket falls for India
- 11:09 AM IST, Nov 8Vineet survives
- 11:06 AM IST, Nov 8Pakistan's plan spot-on
- 10:56 AM IST, Nov 8First boundary!
- 10:46 AM IST, Nov 8Pakistan bowlers testing India
- 10:34 AM IST, Nov 8What a start from Pakistan!
- 10:24 AM IST, Nov 8What's the team combination for India and Pakistan?
- 10:23 AM IST, Nov 8Why no Sooryavanshi in this series?
- 10:03 AM IST, Nov 8Toss time!
- 9:51 AM IST, Nov 8Head-to-head tie
- 9:33 AM IST, Nov 8How Pakistan fared in their previous game
- 9:22 AM IST, Nov 8How India beat Nepal
- 9:09 AM IST, Nov 8A look at the two squads
India vs Pakistan Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: India lost to Pakistan by three wickets in their U19 Asia Cup Group A match at Al Amerat on Sunday, despite Arjun Rajput's century. Batting first, India were bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs. Rajput top-scored with 107 off 85 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq took three wickets each. Pakistan slipped to 63/5 in the chase but fought back through Hamza Zahoor, who scored an unbeaten 100. He shared a 107-run stand with Hasnain Abbas Dar (38) to take Pakistan home with 11 balls remaining....Read More
Pakistan win as Hamza completes century
Hamza Zahoor has pulled off a remarkable innings of 100 runs, as he rescued Pakistan from a precarious position when they were five wickets down to a win. Pakistan have now toppled India to go top of the table in Group A.
Three overs left
The match is going down the wire. Three overs left. 9 runs to get for Pakistan, Three wickets to get for India. It may seem that Pakistan are in the driver's seat, but India too are in this game, especially with Zahoor being the only recognized batte at the crease.
Pakistan lose 7 wickets
The pressure exerted by India on Pakistan has now finally paid dividends. Mohammad Sayyam departs as Mohit Ulva takes his second wicket thanks to an excellent catch behind the stumps from Anvay Dravid. Pakistan need 26 runs. India need three wickets. The game is now going down the wire.
India tighten the screws
Team India have stemmed the run flow massively after the wicket of Hasnain Abbas Dar. Since the four overs then, Pakistan have just scored 7 runs, as the Indian bowlers have made things tight. The wicket they need now is of Hamza Zahoor who is batting on 72.
Manal strikes again
Pakistan were cruising with a 107-run stand between Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar. However, that stand has fially been broken. Manal Chauhan picks up his third of the day, and the most important wicket for India in this innings. In the last ball of his spell, he picked up Dar's wicket. The tail has been exposed, and all Pakistan hopes lie on Zahoor, as India eye that crucial wicket.
Hundred-run partnership
Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar are refusing to stop as the runs keep flowing for Pakitan and they inch close towards a win. The duo have now put on 100 runs for the fifth wicket. However, just one more wicket and the tail will be exposed for Pakistan. India desperately need to rattle Pakistan with a couple of wickets.
Fifty for Zahoor
Hamza Zahoor is playing a very crucial knock for Pakistan. After they were five wickets down, Zahoor did not slow down and counter attacked, as he brings up his half-century. His partnership with Hasnain Abbas Dar is also worth 79 now.
50-run stand
Hasnain Abbas Dar and Hamza Zahoor have stitched a crucial 50-run stand for the 6th wicket as they have taken Pakistan back into the driver's seat after the middle phase where they lost three wickets on the trot. India, on the other hand, need to break this partnership at all costs if they want to defend their modest total.
Zahoor, Husnain steady Pakistan ship
Hasnain Abbas Dar and Hamza Zahoor have somewhat steadied the ship after Pakistan lost a flurry of three wickets. They have put on 25 runs and played out 7 overs. This is the last big batting pair for Pakistan, and India will be looking to break it to bring the tailenders into the crease.
Two more wickets in succession
Pakistan are now falling like a pack of cards. After Usman's dismissal, India picked up two more wickets in two consecutive overs. First it was Kavya Patel who dismissed Farhan Yousuf. This was followed by another wicket for Manal Chauhan, who took the wicket of Ahmeda Hussain.
What a beauty from Manal Chauhan
Manal Chauhan struck in his very first over, and he got the big wicket of Abdul Qadir, who was looking to take the game away with his big hitting. And that was a beauty of a delivery, as it spun right through the batter.
Abdul Qadir troubles India
Pakistan have lost two wicktes but are scoring runs at a quick rate. Abdul Qadir has brought extra momentum to the chase with his free stroke playing. In the 12th over, he smashed Kavya Patel for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. India need more wickets.
India fighting back
A maiden from Ishan Sood. The Indian bowlers are starting to find their areas. The two wickets have really tilted the balance somewhat. It is all about wickets this game. India need to keep finding ways to pick up the wickets.
BIG WICKET!!!!
Usman Khan edges it and Anvay Dravid does not make a mistake. They dropped him twice before and he was starting to look good. But now, India have got the big wicket. This will put pressure on Pakistan. This is the chance for the Indian team to make a come back into the game.
Poor from Ishan
India do not have a big total on the board and Ishan Sood concedes five wides here. Maybe he is trying a bit too much. Need to stick to the basics here. India will be keen on picking up a couple of more wickets to stay in the game at the least.
India get first wicket
India have finally got their first wicket, and Ishan Sood gets a reward for bowling a good over where he generated some movement. A slight outswinging delivery took the edge of Jahangir Bilal, as Anvay Dravid does not make a mistake behind the stumps.
Usman gets another life
Usman Khan is riding on a bit of luck at the moment. He has now been dropped twice. He hit the ball towards backward point, as the fielder had to jump a bit to take it. But it was a regulation catch. The fielding needs some improvement if they want to defend this modest total.
Catch dropped
And India drop a sitter. Mohit Ulva generated some movement as Usman Khan edged the ball to slips. However, Arjun Rajput dropped the catch. Usman has been in rich vein of form in domestic cricket and is one of their main batters. Will this drop be costly for India?
Ishan Sood starts off
India need to defend a target of 209 and have to bowl out of their skins. Ishan Sood stats off with the new ball and has not looked in rhythm. He gives away two wides and also concedes a boundary. Not a good start for India
India all out for 208
Kavya Patel becomes the final wicket to fall, and that caps off a brilliant bowling performance by Pakistan. They restricted India to 208. However, this is not an easy track to bat on. That being said, the total is not that high, and India's bowlers need to play out of their skins to defend this.
Another wicket down
India are now 9 wickets down even before reaching 200. Mohit Ulva falls after miscuing a shot off a Niqab Shafiq delivery, and hitting it straight into the hands of Jahangir Bilal. This exactly shows why Arjun Rajput's innings was of a different king. He literally scored more than half of India's total.
India lose 8
India have lost yet another wicket as the batters continue to struggle. This time it is Yashveer Goud, who is dimsissed, after being trapped in front by Ali Raza. This is the 8th wicket to fall or India before they have even reached 200. With just two wickets remaining, they need to score 30-40 runs more, and we will have a decent total on a pitch that is offering a lot for the bowlers.
Arjun Raput dismissed
Arjun Rajput played an innings of a lifetime as he single-handedly pulled India out of trouble with a score of 107 from 85 deliveries. Rizwanullah gets his 3rd wicket of the day, and this is the most important of all. India lose 7 wickets, and the lower order will now look to ensure that they score somewhere in excess of 220.
Century for Arjun Rajput
As wickets keep tumbling on one end of the Indian pitch, Arjun Rajput continues to wage a battle against the Pakistan bowling attack on his own. He brings up his century in just 80 deliveries. A true show of character from the youngster through his counterattacking knock when India were in trouble.
India lose 6th wicket
Manal Chauhan departs as India lose their 6th wicket. A Rizwanullah delivery rattles his stumps, as the onus falls on Arjun Rajput who nears his century. With his wicket the 64-run stand comes to an end.