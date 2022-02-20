IND v WI: Avesh Khan makes India debut, Ruturaj Gaikwad to open with Ishan Kishan

Avesh Khan made his India debut in the third and final T20I against West Indies on Sunday at Eden Garden's, Kolkata. He was handed his maiden cap by senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The right-arm fast bowler had a sensational outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while representing Delhi Capitals (DC). With 24 scalps from 16 matches, Khan had emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker and ever since was in the mix for India in the limited-over format.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field first.

Both the teams made four changes each as Ruturaj Gaikwad's wait for a match finally came to an end. Captain Rohit Sharma informed Gaikwad will open the innings with Ishan Kishan. Experienced batter Shreyas Iyer too found his name in the XI as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the players rested for the contest.

Captains speak:

“Feels good to bat first given that we did well in the last game. We have some guys missing. We have four changes: Virat, Bhuvi. Pant and Chahal misses. Avesh Khan makes his debut. Ruturaj and Ishan will open the batting. There is a lot of cricket ahead of us and the challenge for the World Cup would be to make sure we are mentally and physically fresh. We have an eye on that but at the moment everything looks fine,” said Rohit.

Kieron Pollard: “We are going to bowl first. Nothing much has changed in these last two games, the ball comes onto the bat nicely. We have four changes: Walsh, Fabian, Drakes and Hope come back in. When we look at the two games that we lost, we have batted well but we faltered during our fielding and bowling at the death. It is also an opportunity for the guys to have a taste of the conditions and see what they can offer.”

Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh

