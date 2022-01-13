IND vs SA: 193 minutes of the Kohli school of grit

Virat Kohli has faced 100 balls or more in 53 of his 168 innings so far. But this one, where he lasted 143 balls, persevering through 130 dot balls, is the slowest Kohli innings ever. He took six singles, two twos, one three and hit four boundaries in the other 13 balls. He scored in the region between long-off and point, his most coveted and prolific zone, only three times.

This was Kohli as we have never seen before, Kohli channeling a Cheteshwar Pujara of the past or Dean Elgar in the present, and building a fortress around his wicket.

The scoring breakup—11 off 17 balls from Kagiso Rabada, 10 off Marco Jansen’s 53, six off Keshav Maharaj’s 16, and one each against Duanne Olivier (19 balls) and Lungisani Ngidi (35 balls)—and that subsequent strike rate of 20.28 are so stark that it can easily paint a narrative of the India captain far removed from even an inkling of form.

Especially when you consider Rishabh Pant at the other end, on the rampage and scoring a hundred playing four balls less than his captain. But that would be out of context. Numbers rarely give you both sides of every story. So, for the record’s sake, this is what Kohli tried to achieve in the process of scoring his long 29: Having lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the space of 11 deliveries, he strapped himself to the pitch, almost deleted the cover drive/punch/square drive from his range, nudged the livewire of India’s batting into a more meaningful innings, while slowly, quietly rowing India out of the woods with a 94-run stand. Elgar did something similar in South Africa’s win at Wanderers. This one was nearly up there.

That Kohli’s contribution—unlike Elgar’s innings—to his partnership with Pant was just 15 off 103 balls isn’t the point. For someone with an average of over fifty in South Africa, it may have not required much of Kohli to break free, even considering he is not on top of his game. But the series was on the line, on possibly the best day for batting on what still was a very hostile Newlands pitch, and India had no one else to do dig deep and do the dirty work. Keegan Petersen pulled off a blinder to send back Pujara. Rahane was done in by the bounce once again. The more Pant spends time at the crease, the more reliable he becomes. That’s a big if though, and Kohli knew he had to hang on. So even if this 29 might feel out of character, it isn’t. We are just not used to it because Pujara has almost always been the one who scales back and grinds out the bowling. But this was a gentle reminder of Kohli’s complete range as a Test batter. You have seen the aggressor and the balanced accumulator but today was a reminder that the vigilant, almost guarded version too is very much him. And India badly needed this version today.

The early jitters were palpable when barely an over after those two dismissals a bouncer from Jansen had Kohli fending off an edge flying through slips and gully. But he opened his stance, kept his eyes peeled on the ball and played as late as possible. Some balls kicked up, Rabada got him to poke at the ball tentatively while Ngidi kept teasing him with that away swinger. Kohli let most of them pass. Twice in consecutive overs did he take on Rabada and Maharaj but both were off his pads. Before and after that though, Kohli broke character to just stay put, nothing else. Because he knew South Africa wouldn’t love that. By finally going for that uppish cover drive, Kohli showed he is human. This 29 may not be enough. But Kohli tried, he resisted. For 193 minutes, he showed the game is not only about hundreds or records.

