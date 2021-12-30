IND vs SA 1st Test: KL Rahul, pacers help Team India breach fortress Centurion

India produced a stellar all-round performance to defeat South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the first Test in Centurion, as the side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The side bowled Proteas out on 191 in the 305-run chase, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami each taking three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin bagging two each.

South Africa began Day 5 from their overnight score of 94/4 and Bumrah inflicted the big blow on Proteas with the wicket of captain Dean Elgar (77). Temba Bavuma (35*) led the gritty fight for South Africa post-Elgar's dismissal but he continued to lose partners at the other end as the hosts were eventually bowled out minutes after lunch.

This is India's first-ever win at the venue. The team had previously played two matches at South Africa's citadel. Sachin Tendulkar's fighting 111 went in vain as India lost by an innings and 25 runs in their maiden appearance in Centurion back in 2010. Eight years later, India lost by 135 runs in the second Test of the series despite Kohli's record 153.

This was South Africa's first defeat at Centurion since February 2014, breaking their seven-match winning streak and third overall in all 27 Tests.

Earlier on the fourth evening, Bumrah produced not one, but two moments of magic to knock over compact Rassier van der Dussen (11 off 65 balls) and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (8) to leave the hosts in complete tatters.

Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305, South Africa lost Aiden Markram in the second over after the opener failed to take the bat away in time from a Mohammed Shami delivery that landed in a perfect upright seam, bounced a tad extra and nipped back in sharply to hit the top of off. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Keegan Peterson (17) in the 15th over, drawing the outside edge of the batsman.

South African then began to settle down on the back of a gritty 40-run stand between Van der Dussen and captain Dean Elgar before Bumrah left the former befuddled at the crease with an unplayable delivery. Moments later, at the stroke of stumps, Maharaj succumbed to the resistance as Bumrah sneaked in a perfect yorker that went under his bat to rattle against the leg stump.

India's bowling exploits on the fourth day were preceded by a woeful batting performance where the visitors managed only 174 runs and set a target of 305 runs.

The visitors had scored 327 runs in the first innings after opting to bat first. Opener KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scored India's third-century opening stand in a Test in South Africa. Rahul scored a record 122, making him the highest-scoring Indian opener in a Test in Centurion, and was ably supported by Mayank (60) and Ajinkya Rahane (48).

Shami's 5 for 44, en route to his 200th career Test wicket, then helped India fold South Africa for 197. Bumrah and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each while Siraj picked the other.

India will play the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium, starting January 3.