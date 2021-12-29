'Such a loose shot': Gavaskar upset with Virat Kohli after his dismissal in 2nd innings; 'He could've left it alone

Test captain Virat Kohli's disappointing run continued in the Centurion Test, as he finished with scores of 35 and 18 in the two innings. This also marked Kohli's second-successive year without an international century, with his last triple-figure score dating back to November 2019 against Bangladesh.

Both dismissals in Kohli's innings in the first Test against South Africa were similar, as he was caught chasing the delivery wide outside the off-stump. In the first innings, Kohli made a strong start but gave his wicket away cheaply, producing little footwork to drive a ball very wide away through covers. He was caught at first slip.

His dismissal in the second innings, however – given the situation in the game – was worse as he attempted to launch a cover drive in the first ball after lunch against the left-armer Marco Jansen, and nicked the ball for an easy catch to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was on the commentary during Kohli's dismissal, was upset with the Indian skipper's shot-selection in the second innings.

“(It was) bowled at an angled across outside off stump, look at how far he played. Pretty similar to the first innings dismissal,” Gavaskar said on-air.

“It was a loose shot, first ball after lunch. Every batsman gives himself a little time, especially in Test cricket to get his feet moving. Even if it's a drink interval, you need to reset your batting. Kohli, being such an experienced batsman… maybe he was looking to get quick runs to get declaration done. But often, when teams look for declaration, especially in Indian cricket history, they'd be all out,” said Gavaskar.

The former Indian batter further pointed out that Kohli is a bottom-hand player and couldn't get the perfect angle to drive it through.

“Look how far away this ball is, he could've left it all alone. First ball after lunch! He's a predominantly bottom hand player, the bat has an angle to it which gets him out,” Gavaskar said.