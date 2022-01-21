IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Plenty to ponder for India in batting

There was no Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel or Hardik Pandya. There are at least three all-rounders vying for not more than two spots in the World Cup squad. The middle-order needs major rework, possibly with Virat Kohli as the anchor. And since the next ODI World Cup will be in India, more spinners could be in contention than fast bowlers for the squad.

Taking all of that into consideration, it wouldn’t be far off the mark to say that India were just skimming the surface of a massive selection conundrum in the first ODI at Paarl. The experiments will keep coming. Some will click. Some won’t. But since there is no World Cup qualification at stake (because India are hosts) and not many ODIs this year because of the T20 World Cup, India will not shy away from trying different combinations for the rest of this series.

Despite leaking almost 300 runs in the first ODI, bowling shouldn’t be a long-term concern given India have a frontline that can simultaneously play two different formats. As leader of the pace attack, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play in rotation with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Deepak Chahar. On the spin front, Patel, Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and even Kuldeep Yadav cover all bases.

Partnerships needed

It’s the batting though that is yet to be tweaked according to the format. That’s easier said than done because unlike Dhawan, Kohli, Sharma or Rahul, the next crop of Indian batters has been mainly raised on a diet of T20 cricket where there isn’t much emphasis on preserving wickets or rotating the strike. That again came to the fore on Wednesday as India’s chase imploded after reaching a healthy 137/1 at the halfway stage. Chasing 300-run targets is par for this era and the newer batters quickly need to get attuned to the most important tenet of 50-over cricket—building partnerships.

As long as Dhawan and Kohli were batting together, India seemed on top of the chase. But once Keshav Maharaj ended the 92-run stand for the second wicket, India started losing steam. Kohli was dismissed soon after, Shreyas Iyer got undone by a bouncer from Lungisani Ngidi, Rishabh Pant chased a length ball down leg to be stumped and Venkatesh Iyer picked out deep square leg with a well-connected pull. The four partnerships after Dhawan-Kohli fetched 14, 29, 1 and 6 runs. The pitch was sluggish and none of the middle-order bats could adapt to it by biding their time with singles. This is something Dhawan hopes they will learn with time.

“When you are chasing 300-plus totals, it isn't easy to come out and start hitting on such a surface,” said Dhawan after the match. “And when we lost a lot of wickets in a cluster, it had an impact on the result.”

The message to the younger batters is loud and clear though.

“We tell them to play according to the situation, to keep the team's interest above oneself,” said Dhawan. “We tell them the importance of building partnerships. All of this is understood over time, with experience.”

Anchors, guides

That Dhawan continues to be part of the plans is a healthy sign as India head into a tough phase where they will be playing two World Cups in the space of a year. Switching formats can be tricky in such a short time and India need their senior batters to not only anchor the innings but also guide the newer batters into initiating and consolidating good starts. Whether Dhawan continues to open remains to be seen once Sharma returns, but his innings on Wednesday again proved he is best suited to start at the top.

“Now Rohit isn’t part of the team. Once he returns, there will be more experience in our batting and our middle-order will also become stronger. Whenever they get a chance here, they will gain experience from here. Even if things don’t work out in a few matches or a few series, it doesn’t matter. We’re looking at the bigger picture,” Dhawan said.

As much as the game has grown, it has also shrunk in terms of time a player can commit to being the best at something. Multitasking is quickly becoming a more sought-after ability and somehow India have not kept up with their peers in not winning any ICC event since 2013. This being the twilight phase of Sharma (34), Dhawan (36) and Kohli (33), the onus is not just on ticking that box but also getting the next generation battle-hardened.

“Our thought process is that we are building a team for the 2023 World Cup,” said Dhawan. “There will be a few hiccups here and there, and that’s fine. As a team, we analyse how we can get better. Now, we have a good clarity that we have got this bunch of boys. It’s about how to refine them."

