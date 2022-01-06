IND vs SA 2nd Test: Dean Elgar leads from front as South Africa go level in Johannesburg

South Africa captain Dean Elgar led his team from the front as the hosts defeated India by seven wickets in the Johannesburg Test. With this win, the three-match series now stands interestingly poised with both sides winning one match each.

Elgar, who stood rock solid in the middle, returned unbeaten on 96 and stitched a match-winning stand with Temba Bavuma, with the latter scoring 23.

The fourth day, which saw two sessions getting washed out, started with Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen adding 57 runs to the overnight total of 118/2. Van der Dussen was the only batter to be dismissed, after he was caught at slips on 40 off Mohammed Shami's ball.

Following his dismissal, Bavuma walked in the middle and got a lucky breakthrough as he was dropped by Shardul Thakur off his own bowling on 0.

Bavuma, who has been one of South Africa's top performers with the bat, then played the perfect second-fiddle as he along with the captain guided South Africa home.

Chasing 240, South Africa got off to a decent start and lost just two wickets in the previous day, which also saw Elgar display some great determination. The Proteas captain was tested by a barrage of bouncers by the Indian pace battery, which also included multiple body blows, but the batter resisted them all.

India, who won the toss and elected to bat first, added 202/10 in their first innings, with stand-in captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 50. Ashwin too chipped in with the bat and scored 46.

In response, South Africa added 229 on the board and took a healthy 27-run lead. Thakur starred with the bowl then, returning with career-best figures (7/61), which was also his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

Out-of-form batting pair Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane filled in with a crucial partnership in India's second innings. The duo scored their respective half-centuries and added a 100-plus stand for the third wicket. However, India failed to build on the momentum and kept losing wicket at regular intervals before getting all-out on 266 and leaving South Africa with a 240-run target.

