'Learn to take it kid': Dale Steyn's advice to Jasprit Bumrah after India pacer's confrontation with Marco Jansen

The emotions were flaring on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa. During the first session, tempers flared when Rassie van der Dussen's sledged Rishabh Pant referring to his controversial catch of the South African batter. Towards the end of the Indian batting innings, things turned ugly again when Proteas youngster Marco Jansen and India's Jasprit Bumrah engaged in a war of words.

The incident happened in the 54th over of India's second innings when tailender Bumrah couldn't connect properly on a short delivery from Jansen. Following that the pair confronted each other mid-pitch and let loose a barrage of words. On the previous delivery too, the pair were seen sharing glares following a short delivery by the Proteas bowler.

Reacting to the incident, former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn advised Bumrah to “learn to take it.”

"I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid," Dale Steyn replied to a Tweet that read: "That look from Marco at Bumrah. Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it."

I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago.

Learn to take it kid. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 5, 2022

Steyn referred to an incident during the Lord's Test between India and England last year, where Bumrah and James Anderson confronted each other on the pitch. After a ball from Bumrah hit Anderson on the helmet, there was a concussion check but even after play resumed, Bumrah did not back down and continued to bowl bouncers. Anderson was clearly not pleased and had something to say to Bumrah as the players went off the ground at stumps.

In the end, Bumrah eventually produced a stunning show with the bat as India defeated England by 151 runs.

Earlier in the Johannesburg Test, South Africa bowled India out on 266 in the second innings and ended Day 3 at 118/2 in the 240-run chase.

