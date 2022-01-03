IND vs SA 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj hobbles out of field as India's injury list pile up - WATCH

Team India who were already hit by a couple of injuries ahead of the start of the Johannesburg Test endured another blow towards the close of play on Day 1. India seamer Mohammed Siraj was forced to leave the field after he pulled a hamstring muscle while bowling his fourth over.

The injury took place as Siraj ran in to bowl his final delivery of the fourth over but was unable to complete it. Following his run-up, he threw the ball as he reached the crease and looked in discomfort. The physio rushed to the scene after which Siraj was seen hobbling out of the field.

Shardul Thakur then completed the over.

The BCCI is yet to make an official statement on the extent of injury.

Apart from Siraj, India captain Virat Kohli couldn't take part in the match after suffering a upper back spasm, ruling him out of the contest. KL Rahul is leading the unit in Kohli's absence.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to get a chance to show his skills in South Africa, was also ruled out of the contest due to a stomach bug.

After electing to bat first, India were pushed on backfoot in the opening session as the visitors lost three wickets, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane once again failing to make an impact.

Rahul led the side from front and riding on his 50 and Ashwin's 46, India managed to post 202/10 in their first innings. South Africa in response were batting at 35/1 at the close of play on Day 1 with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen batting in the middle.