IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant completes rare century, joins MS Dhoni in elusive wicketkeeper club

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday added another feather to his hat as he joined former skipper MS Dhoni in an elusive list during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. The 24-year-old Pant pouched Lungi Ngidi's catch off Shardul Thakur's delivery to tick the 100 mark in the longest format.

Pant is now the fourth Indian to take 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in Test cricket, joining the likes of Dhoni (256), Syed Kirmani (160) and Kiran More (110) in an elusive list while becoming the 42nd wicketkeeper in the all-time list.

Earlier in the first Test in Centurion, Pant had broken Dhoni's record to become the fastest wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Test cricket after he completed the dismissal of Temba Bavuma in the first innings. Pant took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni had achieved the same in 36 Tests.

While Pant added another milestone under his belt in Johannesburg, Shardul became the first Indian pacer to pick seven wickets in South Africa. He recorded 7 for 61 to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of best bowling figures for India versus South Africa.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa on Day 2 added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28. Thakur then had Petersen caught at second slip for 62 before removing Rassie van der Dussen as his third wicket of the day.

Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne added 60 for the fifth wicket before falling prey to Shardul, who also registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Shardul further piled misery on the hosts by removing Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, marking India's exceptional display after being bowled out for 202 in the first innings. South Africa have gained a slender 27-run lead after putting up 229 on the scoreboard.

