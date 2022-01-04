‘Lion-hearted effort’: Sachin-Sehwag lead wishes as Shardul Thakur rocks South Africa with clinical display

It was an exciting day for Shardul Thakur as the Indian seamer eclipsed several records at the Wanderers. His efforts kept India firm in the second Test against South Africa after the visitors posted a low first-inning total.

As soon as Thakur was handed the ball by his captain, the seamer provided India with a much-needed breakthrough in the form of Dean Elgar, who looked dangerous in the middle with Keegan Petersen.

After removing Elgar, nothing could stop Thakur as he kept picking wickets at regular intervals and soon went on to complete his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

Thakur added two more wickets to his tally to record the best bowling figures by an Indian against South Africa in an innings as the hosts were bundled out for 229 in response to India's 202.

Impressed with Thakur's show, several ex-cricketers, including batting great Sachin Tendulkar, his former teammates Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman took to Twitter to praise the Indian seamer, who is fondly referred as ‘Lord’ by the fans.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Thakur's heroics at the Wanderers:

Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Jn5oN0Aen0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2022

Kyaaaaaa Baat hai thaaaakuuuurrrr @imshard well done.. So happy to see you performing like a champion.. 7wickets haul #INDvsSAF @BCCI pic.twitter.com/eNJtmfHffE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2022

Congratulations to @imShard on picking up 7 wickets with his steady bowling and variations. Good support by the others.#SAvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2022

India reached 85/2 in their second innings at stumps on Day 2. Cheteshwar Pujara (35 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading South Africa by 58 runs.

KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were the two Indian batters to be dismissed.